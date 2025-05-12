The Standard

UDA slams Gachagua's exit, says his membership ceased after impeachment

By Denis Omondi | May. 12, 2025
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. [FILE]

The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has dismissed an announcement made by its former Deputy Party Leader, Rigathi Gachagua, where he stated that he had formally left the political outfit today.

According to the party, Rigathi’s membership was automatically terminated following his impeachment in October last year, and subsequent replacement with the current Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

“The ruling party United Democratic Alliance, UDA. Officially removed one, Rigathi Gachagua, as its Deputy Party Leader, which automatically revoked his membership,” said the UDA party in a statement adding, “Today's long paragraphs and "exit" from the party amounts to mere theatrics, hence, inconsequential.”

On January 16, the party Secretary General Hassan Omar notified the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties of its National Executive Committee (NEC) decision to relinquish Gachagua of his position as it was reserved for the deputy president.

Six days later, the registrar, Anne Nderitu, approved the changes.

She wrote: “This office confirms that the process of appointment of Kithure Kindiki as the Deputy Party leader was conducted in line with the party constitution.”

While formally announcing his exit from the party today, Gachagua accused UDA, led by President William Ruto, of abandoning its ideals and promises made to Kenyans.

He blamed the regime for delaying  transformation of sectors such as agriculture, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) economy, Housing and Settlement, Healthcare and Digital Superhighway and Creative Economy.

“I have made this decision in knowledge of the ideals of the party we believed in and so were millions of Kenyans, but now has turned out as the most dangerous political moment for the people and the Republic of Kenya in retrogressive philosophy of unfit class to govern our country,” said Gachagua.

“The party has exhausted and wasted a Kenyan moment to take off economically, socially and politically,” he added.

Gachagua has been teasing the launch of his political party which is expected in the coming days.

Related Topics

UDA Party Rigathi Gachagua ORPP DP Kithure Kindiki
.

Latest Stories

UDA slams Gachagua's exit, says his membership ceased after impeachment
UDA slams Gachagua's exit, says his membership ceased after impeachment
Politics
By Denis Omondi
26 mins ago
Judge orders detention of businessman Aroko in Kasipul MP murder probe
National
By Nancy Gitonga
1 hr ago
Two die after consuming illicit liquor in Trans Nzoia
Western
By Martin Ndiema
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Malaysia to move palm oil business head office to Nairobi
By Graham Kajilwa 8 hrs ago
Malaysia to move palm oil business head office to Nairobi
State silent after Kenyan pilot killed, plane wrecked in Sudan's RSF mission
By Special Correspondent 8 hrs ago
State silent after Kenyan pilot killed, plane wrecked in Sudan's RSF mission
Brash Governor Natembeya now finds power in political restraint
By Robert Wanyonyi 8 hrs ago
Brash Governor Natembeya now finds power in political restraint
Senate probes dubious referrals, expired drugs in public hospitals
By Edwin Nyarangi 8 hrs ago
Senate probes dubious referrals, expired drugs in public hospitals
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved