Why Cardinal John Njue will not vote in the papal conclave

By Denis Omondi | May. 6, 2025
Retired Archbishop John Cardinal Njue. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Cardinal John Njue has withdrawn from the conclave that will elect Pope Francis’s successor following the pontiff’s death on April 21.

In a statement, Archbishop Philip Anyolo of the Nairobi Metropolitan Archdiocese revealed that Cardinal Njue had received a formal invitation from the Vatican to participate in the papal election, which begins tomorrow at 5:30 PM East African Time.

However, Njue declined the invitation due to deteriorating health that complicates his ability to travel.

“I hereby confirm that His Eminence is eligible to participate and was officially invited through the Apostolic Nunciature in Kenya,” read Anyolo’s statement.

“The Apostolic Nuncio, in concurrence with the office of the Archbishop of Nairobi, duly communicated to the competent office of the Holy See that, owing to his current health condition, His Eminence John Cardinal Njue will be unable to travel to Rome and take part in the conclave.”

Anyolo’s clarification follows public concern over Njue’s absence, especially since, at 79, he remains eligible to vote. Cardinals lose voting rights at age 80.

His remarks, however, contradict earlier media reports in which Njue is said to have denied claims that poor health or retirement were reasons for his absence.

Insisting he was not invited—unlike in 2013, when he took part in the election of Pope Francis.

Archbishop Anyolo called on Kenyan Catholics to pray for the 133 cardinals who will gather in the Sistine Chapel for the closed-door voting process, which ends when white smoke rises from the Vatican chimney—a signal that a new pope has been elected.

