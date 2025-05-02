Murkomen accuses politicians of funding insecurity in North Rift, North Eastern

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen arriving for a security meeting at Kambi Samaki in Baringo County on May 2,2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has accused politicians of funding and enriching themselves in North Rift and North Eastern through insecurity in the regions.

Murkomen was speaking at Kampi Samaki in Baringo County, where he held a meeting with over 200 local administration officials following the emergent trend of suspected bandits evolving into highway robbery.

The CS was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat and AP DIG Gilbert Masengeli, among other security officers from the Rift Valley region.

Murkomen questioned how places such as Silale in Tiaty hadn't developed, yet the area receives National Government Constituencies Development Funds(NG-CDF).

"Insecurity is enriching those who want to be rich, to punish the poor in the marginalized area, that is the case in the North Rift regions and the North Eastern," he added.

This came after three people were killed in one week along the Nakuru-Loruk highway.

Murkomen seems to be criticizing a politician captured making remarks on how he had organized and arranged his people over insecurities.

The MP allegedly said his constituency has been hit by bandits, but now plans to arm his people to avoid being attacked.

"Baringo North, why are you trying to teach yourselves when it's too late, at this age? Someone is saying he has planned his people, plan development, that's how you will prove you're a real man, not bragging with guns," he added. Mukomen said.

He said that 25 National Police Reservists(NPRs) from Kerio Valley have been arrested and fired in connection with banditry and other crimes.

Two NPRs were arrested on Wednesday for killing the Loruk chief in March.

He admitted that the government had failed following the selection of NPR after politicians gave their names.

Learning from there mistake, the CS said that vetting of NPRs was ongoing stating that the will be getting names form the locals.

He said that the NPRs will be reporting to the Officer in charge of a station unlike the initial reporting to NPR commander.

He explained that when the NPRs are arrested and dismissed from the job, they will be under surveillance

The CS explained that the ongoing Maliza Uhalifu Operation, which commenced in 2023, has seen over 200 illegal firearms confiscated, 17,000 livestock recovered and 200 people arrested in connection with banditry.

He stated that the government is committed to end banditry calling on politicians to stop politicizing banditry and help in getting home ground solutions.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, Abdi Hassan, said that Baringo was the source of the problems experienced within the region.