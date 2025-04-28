The Standard

Revealed: UDA's tax evasion

By Brian Otieno | Apr. 28, 2025
Former UDA Secretary general Cleophas Malala addresses the Press at party headquarters on February 17, 2024. [File, Standard]

Former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala has sensationally placed President William Ruto’s party at the centre of a multi-million-shilling tax evasion scandal involving unremitted taxes.

Speaking exclusively to The Standard, Malala accused UDA of ignoring tax obligations, a claim which highlights alleged impunity and double standards by Ruto’s administration, which has essentially forced heavy taxes down the throats of Kenyans.

Among the unremitted dues, which Malala said had not been deducted from the salaries of UDA employees, include the income tax (Pay As You Earn), National Health Insurance Fund and now Social Health Authority and National Social Security Fund remittances, which he said had never been deducted since August 2022, when UDA first received its funding from the Political Parties Fund.

.

.

