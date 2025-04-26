Nairobi MCAs now say there was no foul play in Joel Munuve's death

Nairobi MCAs led by the speaker Ken Ng'ondi during a media briefing on the results of postmortem on the late Kariobangi North MCA Joel Munuve.They ruled out any foul play on his death. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Nairobi Members of County Assembly have said that the autopsy results of their colleague Joel Munuve, the Kariobangi North Member who died on April 22, 2025 were satisfactory.

This comes a day after the postmortem exercise at the Lee Funeral home, Nairobi, under the watch of seven pathologists led by chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor.

The MCAs led by Speaker Kennedy Ngondi made the remarks after a briefing of the exercise by the Assembly lawyer Duncan Okatch who spoke on their behalf.

At the same time, they revealed that Munuve had been seeking treatment but the medics might not have been keen enough.

According to the findings by the pathologists, Munuve died due to two blood clots, one clot was found in his lungs (pulmonary embolism) and another in his left leg’s popliteal vein, both of which led to oxygen deprivation.

“The exercise was quite comprehensive, such that the legal and medical balance of the process had a conclusive outcome; there is nothing else that any of the pathologists said they needed to dig further,” layer Okatch explained

He added that it was also established that the clot discovered in the deceased's body did not develop in a day.

“The clot devolved sometimes back unnoticed and ended up, in the views of the doctors, this is something that ought to have been noticed earlier,” Okatch noted

Pointing out, “It was clear from the history given that the Munuve had sought medical help and there were all symptoms that he was not well, if the medics had done its homework maybe the MCA would have been here,”

Munuve’s death sparked speculation and concern among fellow MCAs, some of whom have pledged to pursue inquiries Munuve had previously raised on the floor of the Assembly, particularly regarding key projects in the county.

Recently, he challenged the formation of a private firm to collect garbage in, citing unfair deals and had also questioned the school feeding program in the county.