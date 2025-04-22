PHOTOS: Migori police launch probe into another suspected cult- like church as lawyer threatens court action

Some of the 57 people who were seeking healing at the controversial Melkio Joseph Mission Messiah church in Rongo, Migori County on April 22, 2025. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

A Migori-based lawyer has threatened to seek court redress in barring Rongo Sub County Deputy Commissioner George Matundura from barring members of Melkio Joseph Mission Messiah Church from returning to their place of worship.

Advocate Benard Acholla on Tuesday said it is unfair for the deputy county commissioner to bar the 57 members from accessing the church premises on mere suspicion.

Speaking to members of the press, the Mr Acholla said, “The church has existed since the 1970s. For some, it’s the only place they’ve ever known, where does he expect them to go?”

The lawyer said the belongings of the said members were still inside the church.

"I was expecting a better decision from the commissioner regarding the 57 members, but I consider his action unilateral and based only on allegations. While the DCC has the authority, no warrant has been made to close the church," said Mr Acholla.

His sentiments come after a religious gathering at the said church turned tragic on Monday morning after two people were confirmed dead.

Police reports indicate that 57 others were rescued from the premises, where they were reportedly undergoing prolonged fasting and prayer under questionable conditions.

According to authorities, the intervention followed reports of deteriorating health and suspicious activities at the church, prompting a swift response.

Rongo Sub-County Commissioner George Matundura, while confirming the incident said those rescued had been taken to the hospital during the operation.

"Today, we received information that some people in the church were unwell. We responded and rescued them, and 57 were taken to the hospital. We have confirmed two deaths, but the cause is still under investigation," he said.

However, church members offered a different version of events, claiming they were attacked by unknown individuals armed with machetes and pangas.

“It was on Friday, the 11th, when people from Kano broke through the church wall and invaded with weapons. They started beating us. One person was killed and another injured; we don’t even know if he’s alive. We are here to protect our faith,” one faithful said.



The congregants maintained that they do not believe in hospital treatment and rely solely on faith.

"We believe in our faith. None of us is sick. We are here for our God. Even if you kill all of us, others will come and continue praying," another one said.

They said the church follows proper procedures when a member dies.

“When one of us dies, we report the case to the police and obtain a burial permit. Believers make wills, stating whether they want to be buried in the church compound or at home. We also report every case to the area chief and assistant chief,” one of the faithful suspected to be a leader said.

She added, “Once someone dies, we call the family to confirm, then obtain the burial permit and bury the person according to their wishes. All those buried in this church are reported and documented properly.”

Jacinta Achieng, a relative of one of the deceased, said her late father had requested to be buried within the church compound.

“My father told me that if he dies, we must not allow his brothers to take his body to Nyamira County. I informed them yesterday when he died in the church. His brothers came last night, slept here, and then went to the police in the morning,” she said, adding, “They returned with officers and took the body. I will not attend my father’s funeral if it is not held in this church, because I would be disrespecting his ten-year faith.”

The incident comes just two weeks after a similar case at the same church, where a GSU officer was buried under unclear circumstances.

The incident sparked public outrage and led to police intervention.

That case is still in court.

The Deputy County Commissioner ordered the 57 individuals seeking healing at the Church not to return to the premises, citing it as unsafe and hostile.

He said police officers will escort them in small groups to collect their belongings before taking them home, while children without guardians will be placed under child protection services.

