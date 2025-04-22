Ruto arrives in China to push for rail, road and export deals

President William Ruto (right) is recieved by Chinese Transport Minister Liu Wei when he arrived in the country for state visit. [PCS]

President William Ruto has arrived in China for a five-day state visit focused on strengthening economic ties, securing infrastructure funding and boosting Kenya’s exports.

Ruto, who is the first African leader to visit Beijing since the U.S.-China trade war disrupted global commerce, was received at Beijing International Airport by Chinese Transport Minister Liu Wei. He was accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto.

During the visit, Ruto will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping aimed at unlocking new opportunities in trade, investment and infrastructure under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The president will also officiate the Kenya-China Business Forum where more than 100 companies are expected to explore partnerships in sectors including logistics, energy and agriculture.

In a statement on Monday, April 21, State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said the trip will strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2017 which recognised Kenya as China’s top BRI partner in Africa.

“Kenya has played a central role in advancing regional infrastructure and connectivity with flagship projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway and the Nairobi Expressway significantly transforming its economic landscape,” said Mohamed.

Ruto is expected to push for funding to extend the Standard Gauge Railway from Nairobi to Malaba and negotiate support for the proposed Rironi-Mau Summit-Malaba dual carriage road.

He will also seek backing for expansion of key road and port projects.

The president will open the Kenya Tea Holding Centre in Fujian Province, located in one of China’s leading tea-producing regions.

The centre is designed to raise the visibility of Kenyan tea, support smallholder farmers and expand Kenya’s reach in Asian markets.

Ruto will later deliver a keynote address at Peking University outlining Africa’s approach to inclusive growth, leadership and South-South cooperation.

Kenya is also pushing for greater access to China’s vast consumer market, especially for exports such as coffee and avocados.

Ruto is expected to engage Chinese leaders on global and regional issues including multilateral cooperation and African security.

Kenya has reaffirmed its support for the Belt and Road Initiative as it positions itself as a strategic logistics and industrial hub in East Africa.