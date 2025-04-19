Gambling with death: Betting addiction silently driving Kenyans to suicide

Harrison Irungu is a recovering gambling addict. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

The thrill and adrenaline rush that comes with gambling is taking a toll on Kenyans. Betting addicts are living a dog’s life, and many have turned to mental health institutions for help. Those who cannot fathom the reality of losing not just a bet but their entire life savings are now resorting to suicide.

Technology has made it easy for anyone to gamble, and thousands of Kenyans are being drawn into the glittering world of betting via smartphones, betting shops, and modern games like Aviator.