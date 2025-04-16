Ruto gazettes new Cabinet and Principal secretaries

00 President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has officially gazetted the appointments of two new Cabinet Secretaries and 14 Principal Secretaries.

In a gazette notice (No. 4834) issued on Tuesday, President Ruto named Hanna Cheptumo as the Cabinet Secretary for Gender and Geoffrey Ruku as the new Cabinet Secretary for Public Service.

The two are expected to be sworn into office on Thursday.

The National Assembly had earlier approved the nomination of Ruku and Cheptumo as Cabinet Secretaries after being vetted by the National Assembly's Committee on Appointments on Monday, where they were questioned on key issues in their ministries and past positions held.

At the same time, the President also announced the appointment of 14 individuals to serve as Principal Secretaries across various government departments.

The newly appointed Principal Secretaries are Dr. Jane Kere Imbunya, Regina Akoth, Cyrell Wagunda, Dr. Caroline Karugu, Dr. Fredrick Oluga Ouma, Ahmed Ibrahim, Judith Pareno, Boniface Makokha, Prof. Shaukar Abdulrazak, Stephen Isaboke, Michel Lenasalon, Frikirini Kahindi, Carren Achieng, and Aden Millah.