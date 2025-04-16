The Standard

Ruto gazettes new Cabinet and Principal secretaries

By Mate Tongola | Apr. 16, 2025

00

President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has officially gazetted the appointments of two new Cabinet Secretaries and 14 Principal Secretaries.

In a gazette notice (No. 4834) issued on Tuesday, President Ruto named Hanna Cheptumo as the Cabinet Secretary for Gender and Geoffrey Ruku as the new Cabinet Secretary for Public Service.

The two are expected to be sworn into office on Thursday. 

The National Assembly had earlier approved the nomination of Ruku and Cheptumo as Cabinet Secretaries after being vetted by the National Assembly's Committee on Appointments on Monday, where they were questioned on key issues in their ministries and past positions held.

At the same time, the President also announced the appointment of 14 individuals to serve as Principal Secretaries across various government departments.

The newly appointed Principal Secretaries are Dr. Jane Kere Imbunya, Regina Akoth, Cyrell Wagunda, Dr. Caroline Karugu, Dr. Fredrick Oluga Ouma, Ahmed Ibrahim, Judith Pareno, Boniface Makokha, Prof. Shaukar Abdulrazak, Stephen Isaboke, Michel Lenasalon, Frikirini Kahindi, Carren Achieng, and Aden Millah.

Related Topics

Cabinet Secretaries Geoffrey Ruku Hanna Cheptumo Principal Secretaries
.

Latest Stories

Ruto gazettes new Cabinet and Principal secretaries
Ruto gazettes new Cabinet and Principal secretaries
National
By Mate Tongola
38 mins ago
Duale - 40 percent coverage achieved in Universal Health Coverage
Health & Science
By Mate Tongola
2 hrs ago
Ruto slams 'Echoes of War' play, vows to protect children from politics
National
By Mate Tongola
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Flying coffins: Shame of outdated KDF planes as VIPs get priority
By Benjamin Imende 14 hrs ago
Flying coffins: Shame of outdated KDF planes as VIPs get priority
How three tech firms struck jackpot in e-Citizen deal
By Irene Githinji 14 hrs ago
How three tech firms struck jackpot in e-Citizen deal
General Ogolla will: Sh150m to wife and children, good luck to relatives
By Kamau Muthoni 1 day ago
General Ogolla will: Sh150m to wife and children, good luck to relatives
Sh3.1b for Bukhungu Stadium project released, says parliamentary watchdog
By Benard Lusigi and Jackline Inyanji 2 days ago
Sh3.1b for Bukhungu Stadium project released, says parliamentary watchdog
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved