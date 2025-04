The late General Francis Ogolla's widow Aileen (centre), daughter Lorna Achieng and son Joel Rabuku at the burial in Siaya. [File, Standard

The society owns an African, but not General Francis Omondi Ogolla.

The baggage of waiting for weeks in a freezer as relatives mourned and the headache of sharing wealth with the many relatives who were part of his life were not part of the Kenya Defense Forces chief's plan.

Imagine that all your favourite son, brother, grandson or uncle can leave you is his "best wishes". Well, that was Ogolla.