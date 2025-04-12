The Standard

"I've lost a son": Raila bids aide George Oduor farewell

By Esther Nyambura | Apr. 12, 2025
The funeral service  of George Odour at Ramba Primary President Ruto and Raila Odinga attending among other leaders. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has paid a heartfelt tribute to his long-serving bodyguard George Oduor, describing him as more than just a security aide — a loyal confidant, a son, and an irreplaceable family member.

Speaking during Oduor’s burial in Siaya County, an emotional Odinga said the loss had reopened old wounds, painfully reminding him of his late son Fidel, who died in 2015.

“It is very painful and difficult for me to pay my tribute to George,” said Odinga. “He was part of our family and like a son to me. It’s been ten years since we lost Fidel, and now George is gone… It is indeed very painful.”

He went on to describe Oduor as the epitome of strength, loyalty, and quiet brilliance, a man whose calm presence masked a sharp, observant mind.

“I have known few people who can be as strong and dedicated as George,” he said. “You’d think he’s a fool, but he was very observant. Very intelligent.”

Oduor, who died on April 2 while undergoing treatment at Nairobi West Hospital, had served as Odinga’s bodyguard for over three decades.

His journey in security began under Jaramogi Oginga Odinga’s leadership, as part of the youth protection team during the Ford movement days.

President William Ruto, who joined mourners at the funeral, described Oduor as an honourable man who embodied discipline and quiet service.

In his honour, the President pledged Sh20 million to renovate Rhamba High School, the venue of the burial mass, as a tribute to a man who served with unwavering commitment.

"I want to take this opportunity on behalf of the government of Kenya, myself and my family to bring condolences to the family of George Oduor. I have come here, not because George was elected to any capacity, but because he demonstrated beyond any doubt that he is a competent security officer, as a confidant and shown immeasurable loyalty to Raila Odinga," said Ruto.

"And therefore on behalf of many Kenyans, we have come to celebrate a very humble security officer. In honour of George, I am committing Sh20 million to elevate this school."

