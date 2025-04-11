The Standard

Echoes of oppression: Play that ruffled government a sneak peek into current realities

By Brian Otieno and Esther Nyambura | Apr. 11, 2025
Butere Girls High School students protest at Melvin Jones in Nakuru during the 63rd edition of the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival on April 10, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard] 

The echoes of a play whose performance for a national audience aborted on Thursday has captivated the nation and exposed the fissures between the government its critics and the general citizenry, thrusting secondary school students in a complex and unnecessary power-play.

Cleophas Malala’s play echoes the Generation Z-led protests over proposals to hike taxes amid high living costs, widespread corruption and cronyism.

“We write about topical themes. The biggest challenge currently is that the country’s leadership does not want to listen to the younger generation. The leaders are stuck in their past ideologies and refuse to listen to the young people. That is why the nation is constantly tensed,” Malala says.

.

