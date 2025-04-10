House of deals: Power, plunder, and patronage: 'Rise of Kenya's centre of deals'

President William Ruto plants a tree during the Annual Kaptagat Forest tree planting at Our Lady of Glory Kaptagat Girls High School in Elgeyo Marakwet County. [File, Standard]

State House, the seat of government in Kenya, is, according to critics, increasingly becoming a citadel of multi-billion shilling questionable deals and a paradise for brokers and wheeler-dealers.

Uncharacteristic leaks and confessions from insiders with a gripe against President William Ruto’s administration are giving a glimpse of a house of deals, which has almost transformed the President’s command base into “a crime scene”.

From Russian oligarchs rushing to Nairobi with billion-dollar deals, to Indian billionaires and local tycoons pursuing mega contracts in health, energy, information technology, agriculture, gas, and transport, there has been an endless stream of questionable dealings that have cast both the country and the presidency into disrepute.