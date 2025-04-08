Justin Muturi's security detail withdrawn

Attorney General Justin Muturi when he appeared before Senate Health Committee on September 21,2023. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]



Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi’s security detail has been withdrawn.

According to Muturi, the officers were recalled on Monday night without any formal explanation.

“The security team was withdrawn yesterday at night. I was not given any explanation as to why they were withdrawn, but I suspect it is because of my political stance,” Muturi told The Standard.

“My security personnel were instructed not to report on duty on the basis, they told me, that I’m fighting the government,” he added.

Acknowledging that the withdrawal of security, though he is entitled to it, is not something that should cause alarm, Muturi notes that it goes against constitutional principles.

“If the move was meant to intimidate me, it won’t,” he said.

This development comes amid a controversial fallout between Muturi and President William Ruto.

The two leaders have recently taken public swipes at each other, with allegations of corruption and incompetence emerging.

“I think William Ruto is actually unfit for the position of the President of the Republic of Kenya. I have sadly come to that conclusion,” said Muturi in a recent Media interview, adding, “he is irredeemably corrupt.”

Under the Retirement Benefits (Deputy President and Designated State Officers) Act, 2015, Muturi—who served as the Speaker of the National Assembly—is entitled to two armed security officers upon request.

The former CS is not the first to have his security detail withdrawn.

Chief Justice Martha Koome had her security withdrawn last year. In a strongly worded statement, she termed the move as unconstitutional.

In 2023, former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s security was also scaled down. Then Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome confirmed the changes, noting that the head of Uhuru’s security team had been recalled and replaced with an officer of a lower rank.

“I have recalled that officer to be given command responsibilities commensurate with his rank,” Koome said, dismissing suggestions that the move was politically motivated.