Waititu's Farmers Party exits Kenya Kwanza

President Ruto and former Farmers Party chair Nyakera when the party was joining the coalition. [Farmers Party]

The Kenya Kwanza government has suffered yet another blow, with the Farmers Party becoming the latest to announce its intention to exit the coalition.

Led by former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, the Farmers Party has issued a 30-day notice signaling its plan to leave the coalition.

According to Simon Kamangu, the party’s Secretary General, their decision stems from what he describes as patterns of dishonesty, political infidelity, and disregard for both the Constitution and the spirit of the coalition agreement.

“The recent unilateral signing of a broad-based government between the Kenya Kwanza coalition and the ODM party without consultation or involvement of Kenya Kwanza constituent parties such as ours is the confirmation of political conmanship,” he said.

“This move not only violates the trust upon which our coalition was founded but also undermines the principles of inclusivity, transparency, and mutual respect,” he added.

Their exit comes less than a month after former Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi’s Democratic Party of Kenya (DP) initiated its withdrawal.

In a letter addressed to the Kenya Kwanza secretariat, signed by party Secretary General Jacob Haji and Chairman Esau Kioni, Democratic Party cited untenable political developments as the reason for its departure.

“Kindly take notice that our stay in the Kenya Kwanza coalition is no longer tenable due to the prevailing political developments,” read the letter.

“DP, vide this letter, hereby gives 30-day notice to exit the coalition as stipulated in the termination clause (8) in the coalition agreement. This notice is effective from the date of this letter,” it added.

The letter was also copied to the Registrar of Political Parties and the Secretaries General of Ford Kenya, United Democratic Alliance (UDA), and Maendeleo Chap Chap.