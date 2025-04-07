The Standard

Five chiefs abducted in Mandera released

By Hudson Gumbihi | 22m ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

President William Ruto addresses residents at Moi Stadium in Mandera town where he vowed to ensure the abducted chiefs are rescued from captivity in Somalia. [File, Standard]

Five chiefs abducted in early February in Elwak Town, Mandera County, have been released, authorities have confirmed.  

However, the chiefs remain in Somalia, where suspected al-Shabaab militants had held them hostage for nearly two months.  

The chiefs—Mohamed Adawa, Mohamed Hassan, Abdi Hassan, Mohamed Noor Hache, and Assistant Chief Ibrahim Gabow—were kidnapped by unidentified individuals while en route to a meeting with the Elwak Deputy County Commissioner to plan for President William Ruto’s visit to the region.  

Their release was reportedly negotiated by local elders who had been engaging the captors throughout the chiefs’ detention.  

It remains unclear whether a ransom was paid. Initial reports suggested that the militants had demanded payment in exchange for the chiefs’ freedom.

This is a developing story and is being updated

Related Topics

Five Chiefs Abducted Five Mandera Chiefs Elwak Town Abducted Chiefs Released
.

Latest Stories

Five chiefs abducted in Mandera released
Five chiefs abducted in Mandera released
National
By Hudson Gumbihi
22 mins ago
NIS boss, Kahariri's objective is achieved; public is talking about security
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
1 hr ago
Could cooking smoke be the silent killer behind lung cancer in women?
Health & Science
By Stephen Rutto
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Financial year draws to a close as Kenyans bear more hardships
By Macharia Kamau and Frankline Sunday 1 hr ago
Financial year draws to a close as Kenyans bear more hardships
Experts warn new budget will deepen poverty, increase taxes
By Benjamin Imende 1 hr ago
Experts warn new budget will deepen poverty, increase taxes
No child left behind: How mothers' love is tearing down autism barriers
By Rose Muasya 1 hr ago
No child left behind: How mothers' love is tearing down autism barriers
Alarming rise in cases of preterm babies worry experts in Nakuru
By Hilda Otieno 1 hr ago
Alarming rise in cases of preterm babies worry experts in Nakuru
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved