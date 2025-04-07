Five chiefs abducted in Mandera released

President William Ruto addresses residents at Moi Stadium in Mandera town where he vowed to ensure the abducted chiefs are rescued from captivity in Somalia. [File, Standard]

Five chiefs abducted in early February in Elwak Town, Mandera County, have been released, authorities have confirmed.

However, the chiefs remain in Somalia, where suspected al-Shabaab militants had held them hostage for nearly two months.

The chiefs—Mohamed Adawa, Mohamed Hassan, Abdi Hassan, Mohamed Noor Hache, and Assistant Chief Ibrahim Gabow—were kidnapped by unidentified individuals while en route to a meeting with the Elwak Deputy County Commissioner to plan for President William Ruto’s visit to the region.

Their release was reportedly negotiated by local elders who had been engaging the captors throughout the chiefs’ detention.

It remains unclear whether a ransom was paid. Initial reports suggested that the militants had demanded payment in exchange for the chiefs’ freedom.

This is a developing story and is being updated