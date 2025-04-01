The Standard

We won't be distracted by critics- Kindiki

By Esther Nyambura | 32m ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during the media engagement at his Karen residence yesterday. [File, DPCS]

In a rare moment of conviction, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, known for his typically measured and soft-spoken nature, took a stand against his critics on Tuesday, April 1. 

Unlike his predecessor, who was often seen in fiery confrontations, Kindiki has long been the embodiment of restraint, rarely engaging with those who question or mock him. 

But today, Kindiki spoke directly to the growing tunes from critics who questioned his loyalty to the President, clarifying that his role as Deputy President was not to engage in petty battles or discord with his boss but to offer unwavering support.

"My job is to support the President, to defend him, to work under him and work with my colleagues to ensure we deliver to the people of Kenya," said Kindiki.

He added: “There are people who have started asking questions why I am not disagreeing with the President. Since when is it the job of the Deputy President to fight the President? Those are things that those in the opposition do.”

His remarks come months after President Ruto lamented a lack of support from his former deputy, expressing the loneliness he felt as he struggled to lead the country alone and fulfill the promises in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto.

During Kindiki’s inauguration in November last year, Ruto openly asked for full backing, something the current DP has now vowed to deliver.

Related Topics

DP Kindiki Kithure Rigathi Gachagua-Kithure Kindiki Politics Kithure vs Critics
.

Latest Stories

Police arrest self-proclaimed pastor with witchcraft paraphernalia, fetish items in Kilifi
Police arrest self-proclaimed pastor with witchcraft paraphernalia, fetish items in Kilifi
County
By Marion Kithi
11 mins ago
Kenyan dancehall star Krugar Gush set to release debut album 'Gushology'
Entertainment
By Boniface Mithika
15 mins ago
Convalescing Pope Francis's condition improving: Vatican
World
By AFP
23 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Court shields Telkom bosses from prosecution in Sh15b land dispute
By Kamau Muthoni 6 hrs ago
Court shields Telkom bosses from prosecution in Sh15b land dispute
How young Kenyans are enslaved in Myanmar's dark digital underworld
By Francis Ontomwa 7 hrs ago
How young Kenyans are enslaved in Myanmar's dark digital underworld
A year on, Gen Ogolla's crash still unexplained
By Benjamin Imende 7 hrs ago
A year on, Gen Ogolla's crash still unexplained
Why state, motorists are at odds on road tolling
By Macharia Kamau and James Wanzala 7 hrs ago
Why state, motorists are at odds on road tolling
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved