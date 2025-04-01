We won't be distracted by critics- Kindiki

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during the media engagement at his Karen residence yesterday. [File, DPCS]

In a rare moment of conviction, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, known for his typically measured and soft-spoken nature, took a stand against his critics on Tuesday, April 1.

Unlike his predecessor, who was often seen in fiery confrontations, Kindiki has long been the embodiment of restraint, rarely engaging with those who question or mock him.

But today, Kindiki spoke directly to the growing tunes from critics who questioned his loyalty to the President, clarifying that his role as Deputy President was not to engage in petty battles or discord with his boss but to offer unwavering support.

"My job is to support the President, to defend him, to work under him and work with my colleagues to ensure we deliver to the people of Kenya," said Kindiki.

DP Kindiki responds to critics saying that he will not waste time arguing with people with no agenda, his work is to support the President Ruto pic.twitter.com/EHm5Z1T7lG — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) April 1, 2025

He added: “There are people who have started asking questions why I am not disagreeing with the President. Since when is it the job of the Deputy President to fight the President? Those are things that those in the opposition do.”

His remarks come months after President Ruto lamented a lack of support from his former deputy, expressing the loneliness he felt as he struggled to lead the country alone and fulfill the promises in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto.

During Kindiki’s inauguration in November last year, Ruto openly asked for full backing, something the current DP has now vowed to deliver.