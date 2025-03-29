NIS, Defence boss' reveal emerging threats to stability

President William Ruto Investitures Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri with badges of ranks during his swearing-in at State House, Nairobi County. [FILE/Standard]

Two of the country’s top security chiefs publicly opened up on the state of the country’s security, speaking firmly about their resolve to maintain a constitutional order, and rallying Kenyans to lend full support to securing their country.

In an unprecedented move, National Intelligence Service (NIS) through its boss Noordin Haji gave an inaugural public lecture on “Kenya’s evolving security landscape” in an event which was also addressed by the Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri, and Attorney General Dorcas Oduor.

The event held at National Intelligence and Research University and attended by university students, civil society actors, members of matatu and boda boda associations, scholars and religious leaders, was the first of its kind for the security chiefs, but also in the wake of Gen Z protests of last year.

Gen Kahariri said the military will not countenance unconstitutional overthrow of an elected government, underscoring the military oath of allegiance to both the constitution and the republic, and urging Kenyans to focus on the ballot to resolve their political contestations.

“We can’t have anarchy as a country. Even as people exercise their freedom, they must do so within certain limits. We, the military are apolitical. We don’t support any of the political sides. We defend the constitution and the government of the day, duly elected by the people. So, wakati watu wanaamua kwamba tumechoka na hii serikali, na mlichagua wenyewe, halafu mnasema must go, must go. That must go, must be done according to the constitution. When people question why the military was deployed... we have a responsibility, we took an oath to defend the constitution, to defend the republic.” he said, affirming that the military is, and will remain apolitical.

He spoke strongly about emerging threats posed by weakening state institutions in neighboring countries, including the war in Sudan, the resurgence of violence in South Sudan, and the civil strife bedeviling Ethiopia, Kenya’s traditional defense ally.

He spoke as Haji faced one of the victims of last year’s abductions in the eye, and said the agency he leads is not in the business of abducting Kenyans. Macharia Gaitho, a veteran journalist was abducted inside a police station and released in what police said was a case of mistaken identity.

At Thursday’s public lecture, he pushed the agency to account for the events of last year.

“These matters are in court. We respect the constitution and apply it to the letter in discharging our mandate. The fact that we are unable to talk and defend ourselves, means that we get misrepresented a lot, and a lot of disinformation is out there about our roles,” he said.

He revealed that the Security Laws Amendment Act (2014) had significantly expanded the mandate of the agency, empowering it to adopt a proactive posture against emerging threats.

During the lecture, Haji bemoaned the feeling that “the soul of the republic is being eroded by divisive politics and inflammatory rhetoric”. He said that this was polarising the people and undermining national cohesion.

He further cited deep-fake technology, Artificial Intelligence generated propaganda, and foreign influence operations as some of the factors involved in manipulating public opinion and eroding trust in state institutions.

He hailed the strong role of media in today’s society as a moulder of minds, a framer of perceptions, and a shaper of consensus.