Intimidating Kenyans? Debate rages on remarks of Haji, CDF Kahariri

Director General NIS Noordin Haji when he appeared before a Joint Parliamentary Committees on Justice and Legal Affairs and, Security and Administration at County Hall in Nairobi on February 12, 2024. [Kelly Ayodi/Interior/ Standard]

Comments by Chief of Defence Forces (KDF) Gen Charles Kahariri and the Director National Intelligence Service (NIS) Noordin Haji to the effect that the two security units are opening up to the public and getting involved in civic matters have generated a hot debate.

Civil society groups and a section of leaders have expressed outrage over political statements made by, especially, Gen Kahariri.

Busia Senator Okiya Omutata said he and his fellow activists are deeply concerned by the remarks of the CDF about the Ruto Must Go slogan that has been spreading in several parts of the country.

The two security chiefs gave the remarks during a lecture at the National Intelligence and Research University (NIRU) in Nairobi on Thursday.

In his address, Kahariri told the gathering that one of the core values of the military is to remain apolitical, because they don’t support any side but only defend the Constitution and the government of the day that is duly elected by the people.

“Wakati watu wanaamua kwamba tumechoka na hii serikali, namuliichagua nyinyi wenyewe na munasema must go. Hiyo must go must be done according to the Constitution (When people now say they are tired with the government they elected and it must go. That can only be done according to the Constitution,” said Kahariri.

But the Busia senator demanded, among other things, the cessation of any engagement by security officials in political engagements. Omutata also demanded that the two officers give a public statement clarifying their role and reaffirming their constitutional neutrality.

“The direct involvement in the politically charged matter violates the Constitution and the laws governing security agencies, which mandates them to remain neutral and apolitical,” Okiya said in a statement.

The political statements by General Kahariri and Haji have generated heated debate in both social and mainstream media with sections of Kenyans cautioning that such statements are a threat to free speech.

Others say the growing discontent against the Kenya Kwanza administration over bad governance by the people, unfulfilled promises and lack of service delivery is now creating some discomfort to government agencies that should remain apolitical.

“They say the military is apolitical, yet they are making political statements. Never before in the country’s history has the CDF come out so strongly to speak politics,” says Gitile Naituli of Multi-Media University.

Prof Naituli argues that the two senior security officers could be sending a warning about some political developments they foresee coming in the near future.

He says since independence, a CDF has never delved into active political debate like the “Ruto must go” chants, which to him, actually mean nothing because the President is legally elected and cannot be removed by mere sloganeering.

“Security apparatus are supposed to assist the country work in secrecy. The moment they come out to speak publicly, we have a problem because they only escalate it. Ruto must go means nothing. When you tell a crying baby to stop, the louder the cry becomes,” says Naituli.

Kahariri also defended last year’s military deployment in the streets during the Gen Z protests, arguing that it is part of their responsibility because they swore to defend the Constitution and the republic of Kenya.

“We took an oath to defend the Constitution and the republic and that is why it is necessary that security institutions remain professional,” Kahariri added.

The CDF said unemployment can be a threat if not well handled, as he assured the audience that the government is looking for those opportunities. He however said jobs cannot be possible without a secure environment in the country.

Politically silent CDFS

It is argued that his predecessors, CDFs before him, Gen Jackson Mulinge and Jeremiah Kianga experienced political turmoil because of prevailing circumstances but none ever delved into political statements publicly.

Mulinge was the head of the armed forces when the army stopped an attempted military coup but remained largely quiet. Kianga was military boss during the 2007 post-election violence caused by a disputed presidential election and uttered no political statements.

Gen Julius Karangi led Kenya into Somalia and presided over a largely apolitical military, leaving office having publicly not made comments around political discussions.

On Thursday, Kahariri urged citizens to put Kenya first because, unless they do that, they will have no country sooner than later. He also urged the people to agree that they are Kenyans first and love their country; otherwise, they will soon have no place to live.

“There is no spare part for a country the way you carry one in the boot of your car. We can’t have anarchy in the country. Even as we exercise our rights, let us do it carefully so that we don’t do it to the extent of tearing up the country,” said Kahariri.

His caution comes at a time when the country is experiencing heightened political temperatures with the President’s popularity suffering a heavy beating especially in the Mt Kenya region where he is expected to begin visiting next week.

A few months ago, Ruto received a hostile reception in Embu, where Deputy President Kithure Kindiki visited this week to prepare the ground for the him. It also comes barely a week after he sacked CS Justin Muturi, who comes from the area.

Previous holders of the offices of the CDF and NIS Director tried to avoid wading into national politics, perhaps for fear of the volatility of the political climate and the never ending campaigns after each election cycle.

Kahariri addressed the thorny issues of political intolerance, negative ethnicity, fidelity to the Constitution, love for the country, plus respect for the presidency and electoral processes.

“As an institution, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) must ensure that there is no ethnic intolerance in the military. Over the years, our forefathers ensured there is no dominance of any community against others and there is a fair representation of all communities to reflect the face of Kenya,” said Kahariri.

Haji spoke about the need for NIS to operate in a more open environment with the wider public instead of engaging in in secrecy. He bemoaned the feeling that “the soul of the republic is being eroded by divisive politics and inflammatory rhetoric.” He said that this was polarizing the people and undermining national cohesion.

“Political competition has morphed into a persistent state of national instability, fueled public anger, with media platforms eager to sensationalize divisions,” lamented Haji.

Whereas analysts thought it was good to open up national intelligence because of the changing times and the liberties provided by the 2010 Constitution, others argued that the two officers should operate within their institutions.

Blogger and political activist Pauline Njoroge who attended the function praised Haji for promoting transparency in an institution that has historically thrived in secrecy.

“We are living in the golden era of the information age where transparency is no longer optional. The choice is clear: evolve or perish,” wrote Njoroge after the meeting.

She cited how in 2014, America's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) made waves when it joined social media, signaling a shift towards openness, greater transparency and public engagement.

But it is Kahariri’s comments on the ongoing political bickering and the “Ruto must go" chants at public meetings that kicked off more debate among social media users and political pundits.

The recent abductions and disappearance of Kenyans, many found dead by their relatives and the rising opposition to the so called broad based government agreement between President Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga is creating sleepless nights to some people.

Raila recently caused controversy when he justified his decision to work with president Ruto, claiming that had he not done so, the government could have been overthrown by the Gen Z or the military could have taken over.

It is argued that such statements could also have pushed the current CDF to comment on their apolitical status and the constitutional limits enjoyed by the military.

Raila claimed that the government’s decision to call in the military to quell the protests was a grave mistake that could have resulted in soldiers assuming control of the country’s leadership.

But Kahariri says they have a responsibility to defend the country from anarchy because they swore to defend the Constitution. Raila has also said his intervention helped de-escalate the political tension that had gripped the country.

The Ministry of Defence on Monday, March 17, issued a statement dismissing the comments attributed to Raila as false, baseless, unfounded, misleading, and reckless.

“The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) remained a professional and apolitical institution "that upholds the highest standards of integrity, discipline, and service to the nation,” said the statement.