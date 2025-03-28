'I am fully in charge', DG Kones says over Kihika's absence

Nakuru County Deputy Governor David Kones during the commissioning a new water drilling rig at Nyayo Gardens, Nakuru City, on March 27, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Nakuru Deputy Governor David Kones now says that Governor Susan Kihika left the instruments of power to him before she proceeded on leave.

While insisting that there is no leadership vacuum at the county, Kones dismissed the claims that Kihika’s absence has adversely affected service delivery.

Kihika has been absent for at least five months, an issue that has sparked public debate over her whereabouts.

For the second time in less than three days, Kones said the governor had established clear functional governance structures that operate efficiently even in her absence.

The DG affirmed that Kihika is legally entitled to take maternity leave and pointed out that she properly informed the public by circulating a letter announcing her handover of county management to him.

“The governor has the right to take maternity leave. She wrote a letter, which was shared across all social media platforms, indicating that she had transferred the management of county affairs to her deputy,” said Kones, adding, “I have conducted executive meetings and represented the governor at all the forums she was supposed to attend. There is no leadership vacuum in Nakuru.”

The Standard had also established that Kones who was reading Kihika's speach on her behalf, in events had resulted to writing his own speech as the deputy governor.

This was evident two months ago when he launched a Youth Hub in Njoro town.

“The governor trusts me and the county officers, so there is no vacuum. I want to make this very clear that while people may expect to see me making a lot of noise or boasting in the governor's absence, I remain the deputy governor, supporting her in every way, 24/7," he said.

His sentiments come amid heightened calls to have Kihika impeached.

The impeachment calls have, however, sparked behind-the-scenes disputes among Members of the County Assembly.

So far, a petition has been filed at the Assembly by Engineer Evans Kimori seeking full disclosure of Kihika’s whereabouts and urged the assembly to summon Kihika to explain her absence, among other demands.

Kimori's move was followed by another move by Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja, who urged the MCAs to impeach the governor.

Naivasha East Member of County Assembly Stanley Karanja told the Standard that members are already being lobbied for or against the impeachment motion, but no substantial discussions have taken place on the two issues.

“We are currently on recess. Some members have been talking, while others have been approached to support the motion, and another group is opposed to it,” he said.

Karanja noted that the governor's absence presented an opportunity for Deputy Governor David Kones to showcase his leadership skills.

“People should be concerned about the governor's absence, but they should also question whether her deputy is capable of running the county in her absence,” he posed.

Assembly Minority Leader Philip Wanjohi stated that it was premature for members of the assembly to discuss the governor’s impeachment.

“We are currently on recess, and no impeachment motion has been tabled before the assembly. The petition filed by the activist has yet to be officially presented to the house,” he said.