Hire fire and recycle: Ruto's 'constant change strategy' for political survival

President William during the AIC Fellowship Annex 8th Anniversary thanksgiving service in Kesses Constituency, Uasin Gishu County, on March 9, 2025. [File, Standard]

In the wake of President William Ruto’s latest reshuffle, which saw ODM leader Raila Odinga’s political acolytes make more gains in government, it is becoming clear he intends to keep changing to suit the moment.

But it is not him changing. Rather, he is making those who work with or under him anticipate change all the time. They must always be prepared for redeployment, demotion or sacking. But the lucky ones may get promoted.

In just three years, Ruto has reshuffled his Cabinet thrice, dissolved it once and reorganised it four times.

Two ambassadorial redeployments have also happened, with the latest Principal Secretaries’ reshuffle that saw his broad-based government devotee, Raila Odinga’s, allies included in various old and new dockets.

Sources hint that Ruto will, for the fifth time, be reshuffling his Cabinet by the end of this month where anti-government voices, such as Public Service and Human Capital Development Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi, will be shown the door. He will also be seeking to fill the gender docket that has remained without a CS since the dissolution of the Cabinet in July 11 last year.

Ruto’s surprise reorganisation of government has left many who enjoyed State resources and trappings of power exposed and in the cold, and their capabilities dented as Kenyans doubt whether they have been shown the door due to their inadequacies or poor performance.

In his recent reshuffle, former ICT Principal Secretary, Edward Kisiang’ani, infamous for repeated attempts at curtailing media freedoms, was sacked and reappointed as a member of President Ruto’s council of economic advisors.

14 persons were appointed PSs and six were moved.

Those appointed included former Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu who was nominated as PS for East African Affairs, replacing Abdi Dubart. Karugu was part of the team that lead Raila’s flopped bid to be the Africa Union Commission’s chairperson. She served as Raila’s Deputy Chief Agent in the 2022 General Elections.

Boniface Makokha replaced James Muhati in the Economic Planning Department, with Regina Ombam taking over from Alfred K’Ombudo in Trade.

Those who were moved included Belio Kipsang’, who was transferred from Basic Education to Immigration and Citizen Services docket. He switched jobs with Julius Bitok. Former Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union Secretary General Ouma Oluga was nominated as PS for Medical Services in the Health ministry.

Others were Jane Imbunya (Public Service and Human Capital Development), Abdulrazak Shaukat (Science, Research and Innovation), Michael Lenasalon (Devolution) and Carren Achieng (Children Welfare Services).

On December 19 last year, Ruto made sweeping changes in his Cabinet that led to the removal of Margaret Nyambura and Andrew Karanja from key ministerial positions of ICT and Agriculture and Livestock Development respectively.

Nyambura was appointed as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Ghana, but she turned it down, while Karanja was nominated as Kenya’s Ambassador to Brazil.

Their positions were taken by former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo and former Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe.

The Cabinet reshuffle also included a significant shake-up of State corporations and foreign service appointments.

Notable among these were Ndiritu Muriithi, who was named chairperson of the Kenya Revenue Authority board and Ababu Namwamba, who was appointed Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON).

In July 11 last year, at the height of Gen Z protests, President Ruto fired 12 CSs as he promised citizens that he would run a lean government following the withdrawal of the Finance Act 2024 that was among the key drivers of protests by the youths. He also announced sweeping austerity measures to curb wastage of public funds.

Before the country learnt that only 12 out of Ruto’s Cabinet would be dropped, he had dissolved his Cabinet and only left Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in charge of all dockets.

Those fired included Aisha Jumwa (Gender) Eliud Owalo (ICT) Mithika Linturi (Agriculture) Njuguna Ndung’u (Treasury), Ezekiel Machogu (Education) Ababu Namwamba (Youth) Moses Kuria (Public Service) Susan Nakhumicha (Health) Florence Bore (Labour) Simon Chelugui (Co-operatives) Penina Malonza (EAC) and Zacharia Njeru (Water).

In Ruto’s first Cabinet reshuffle on October 4, 2023, some of his ministers who were prone to gaffes, gaudy and outrageous public utterances were taken to less visible dockets.

They included the moot Moses Kuria, who was moved from Trade to Public Service. Alfred Mutua was also transferred from Foreign and Diaspora Affairs to Tourism and Wildlife.

Alice Wahome, who had been in the news after she clashed with her Principal Secretary, was removed from the Ministry of Water and Irrigation to Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development.

At the same time, eight Principal Secretaries were affected by the new changes. Among those who were shuffled were Dr Paul Ronoh, who is now in charge of Crops and Development, Veronica Nduva (Performance and Delivery Management), Anne Wang’ombe (Gender and Affirmative Action), Idris Dokota (Department of Cabinet Affairs) and Shadrack Mwadime who took charge at the Labour and Skills Development ministry.

Julius Korir has been moved to Water and Irrigation while Harsama Kello is now in Asal and Regional Development. Geoffrey Kaituko will now head Shipping and Maritime Affairs.

With his ever changing Cabinet, Ruto seems to be seeking to impress Raila Odinga to form a political vehicle for his re-election. But this has seen him create a bloated government, a decision that goes against his very own assurance that he would operate on a lean government.

Gitile Naituli, a lecturer at Multi Media University, opines that the formation of the broad based government is not a political masterstroke but a betrayal of the people. He argues that despite claims that the new formation was meant to foster national unity, it was only about self-preservation, political patronage, and entrenching a culture of elite deal-making at the expense of ordinary Kenyans.

“Kenya was promised a lean, efficient government. Instead, what we are witnessing is an expansion of government offices to accommodate political allies and neutralise opposition voices. This is not leadership. It is conmanship of the highest order,” Prof Naituli says.

He stresses that Ruto ascended to power on the promise of running a government that would be different and pledged to cut unnecessary spending, reduce wastage, and channel resources towards economic relief for struggling Kenyans but ended up doing the opposite.

“His administration constantly lectured the public on the importance of financial discipline, asking Kenyans to tighten their belts. Yet, after the Gen Z protests on July 19, 2024, which demanded accountability and real change, Ruto has chosen not to fix the governance failures that sparked the unrest. Instead, he has expanded government positions to accommodate political allies. This is a complete reversal of the pledges he made to the electorate. It exposes a dangerous pattern, one where campaign promises are mere words to win votes, not commitments to be honoured,” Naituli avers.

“While ordinary Kenyans endure relentless tax hikes, high inflation, and skyrocketing costs of living, the political elite are busy creating more government positions for their convenience. The Ruto administration preaches austerity and financial discipline yet engages in political excesses.”

On his part, Charles Ng’ang’a, a don at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), says “Ruto’s actions indicate that he preaches water while drinking wine” warning that Kenyans will have to endure until 2027 when they will decide whether they will “vote along tribal lines or vote based on their conscience.