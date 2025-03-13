The Standard

Sifuna among political leaders denied entry into Angola

By Mate Tongola | 43m ago

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna. [Collins Kweyu, Standard

More than 25 political leaders from across Southern Africa, including Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, have been denied entry into Angola ahead of a two-day political retreat in Luanda.

Speaking to The Standard, Sifuna confirmed he was among those barred from entering the country.

“We have been deported and are currently on a flight to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. We were lucky to get out, but some of our colleagues are still held up in Luanda,” he said.

Sifuna also shared an official invitation from Angola's opposition leader Adalberto Costa requesting border visas for him (Sifuna) and Uganda opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine once they arrive at the Fevereiro International Airport in Luanda.

As of the time of publication, Angolan authorities had not provided any reasons for the denial of entry.

Former Tanzanian presidential candidate Tundu Lissu condemned the move, suggesting it could escalate into a diplomatic row between Angola and the affected nations.

“This shabby treatment of nationals from brotherly African nations by Angolan immigration authorities is unacceptable and should be condemned in the strongest possible terms,” Lissu posted on X.

The group of leaders denied entry includes a sitting First Vice President from Tanzania, a former President of Botswana, a former Prime Minister of Lesotho, and senior political figures and delegates from Sudan, Tanzania, South Africa, Namibia, Eswatini, Lesotho, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Mozambique.

