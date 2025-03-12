The Standard

List: 15 unauthorised universities and colleges operating in Kenya

By Betty Njeru | 1h ago

At least 15 universities and colleges are operating illegally in Kenya, the Commission for University Education (CUE) has said.

The institutions have been found to offer degree and postgraduate diploma programs without official authorisation.

“Any institution operating as a university or degree-awarding and which does not appear on the commission list of approved institutions is illegal, and their degree qualifications will not be recognised in Kenya,” CUE said in a statement.

The unauthorised institutions include Northwestern Christian University in Kakamega, which awarded an honorary degree to Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi last year, sparking a social media uproar.

Others are Africa Talent University in Kisumu, The East African University, and Bradegate International University in Nyeri.

Also on the list are Baraton College in Kapsabet, Kenya Anglican University in Embu, Eldoret Bible College, Africa Theological Seminary, Logos University in Kakamega, Harvest Land University, and World of Faith Bible College, among others.

Currently, only thirty-five (35) public universities and twenty-eight (28) private universities are authorised to operate in the country.

Additionally, three institutions have been designated as specialised public universities: the National Defence University of Kenya, the Open University of Kenya, and the National Intelligence and Research University.

CUE has also recognised only five public university colleges, namely, Mama Ngina University College, Bomet University College, Turkana University College, Koitalel Samoei University College, and Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.

The announcement follows public concern over universities awarding honorary degrees to politicians, with some institutions alleged to be operating without proper accreditation.

