Ida and Rachel hold first meeting a day after UDA-ODM pact

Gender PS Ann Wang’ombe , First Lady Rachel Ruto , ODM Leader’s wife Ida Odinga and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and other female leaders during the International Women’s Day at Tom Mboya University in Homa Bay County. [James Omoro, Standard]

A day after the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) made a political pact, First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto and Mama Ida Odinga held their first joint public appearance during International Women's Day celebrations at Tom Mboya University in Homa Bay County.

The two leaders called for unity among women and emphasised the need to empower each other while creating opportunities for those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Mama Rachel Ruto urged women to rise and take their rightful place in Kenya's development, pledging to visit different counties to support initiatives led by women leaders.

Mama Ida Odinga echoed this, emphasizing the need for collective empowerment and calling for action against all forms of harm toward women.

During the event, the First Lady also launched the Beijing+30 Kenya Country Report 2025, highlighting Kenya's progress in promoting women's rights, addressing gender-based violence, and enhancing women's economic empowerment.

The meeting comes a day after President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga signed a Memorandum of Understanding, aimed at establishing a collaboration framework between their two parties.