Ruto, Raila sign political pact to work together

By Betty Njeru | 1d ago

President William Ruto (left), and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga (r) sign an MoU at KICC, Nairobi on Friday, February 7, 2025. [PCS]

After weeks of speculation, President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga have formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that allows them to work together.

The collaboration between the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party is anchored on a ten-point MoU that seeks to address key issues affecting Kenyans. T

hese include the full implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report, inclusivity in all public life, protecting and strengthening devolution, promoting and protecting the livelihoods of young people, and leadership and integrity.

Other key issues the parties seek to address are national debt, the right to peaceful assembly and protest, the fight against corruption, ending wastage of public resources and promoting government efficiency, and protecting the sovereignty of the people, the rule of law, and constitutionalism.

Speaking at KICC, Nairobi, on Friday during the signing ceremony, UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar said that the war against corruption must end.

“Going forward, we must stop the ballooning of public debt. The war against corruption must be won,” he said, adding, “Extrajudicial killings and abductions do not bode well for democracy.”

UDA chairperson Cecily Mbarire insisted that the agreement between the two largest political parties was not about sharing positions of power, but rather an effort to help Kenyan citizens.

“At no time will our individual and party agreements come before the interest of Kenyans. We are no longer going to organize our politics at the regional level, nor at the tribal level…nationalism is bigger than regionalism,” said Mbarire.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, on the other hand, praised Ruto and Raila for their decision to work together, saying the move signifies bravery.

“Not everybody can make these kinds of decisions. Strong leaders think of the nation; weak leaders think division,” he said.

The collaboration has been in the works, with Odinga keeping the public guessing on his “big announcement.”

The implementation of the recommendations of the NADCO report had been one of the conditions listed if ODM were to work with Ruto’s administration.

