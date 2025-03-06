Wahome, Hinga taken to task over affordable housing

President William Ruto lays a foundation stome during the commissioning of the construction of 154-unit Diani Affordable Housing Programme in Ukunda, Kwale County. With him is Lands, Public Works and Housing CS Alice Wahome and Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani. [PCS]

Lands and Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome and Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga have been taken to task over the implementation of the affordable housing programme.

The duo appeared before the Senate’s Roads, Transportation and Housing Committee, and faced questions from senators who sought to know how the controversial project was being done.

The committee chaired by Migori Senator Eddie Oketch demanded to know why Kenyans were being taxed for construction of houses they are not guaranteed to get.

Laikipia Senator John Kinyua asked CS Wahome to explain why the affordable housing projects were being done on government land, some which did not have title deeds, and the reasons behind the low uptake of the housing levy fund.

“Kenyans should be told why they are required to pay for the affordable houses which they are paying a housing levy for bearing in mind the land where the houses are being constructed on is provided by the government. Why do this?” wondered Kinyua.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua said it was ridiculous that the government was selling houses using taxpayers’ money to citizens and that the programme will eventually not benefit ordinary Kenyans.

Oketch sought to know why billions of shillings for the project were still in the bank expressing his concern over the low absorption of the housing levy fund.

Wahome, while admitting the projects were being undertaken on government land, said some have no title deeds but assured the government would issue the crucial documents to the beneficiaries.

“I would like to inform the Senate that the houses are given on a tenant-purchase arrangement with title not required immediately when we are building them. On completion of the units, we will get the geo-referencing to develop sectional titles,” said Wahome.

She disclosed that 4,888 houses have been completed and that 27,000 people applied for the houses and that taxes from the Housing Levy Fund are meant to subsidise mortgages for successful applicants.