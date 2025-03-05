The Standard

Majengo: Four people feared dead as police clash with protesters

By Emmanuel Kipchumba | 31m ago

At least four people are feared dead in Nairobi’s Majengo area following a fatal shooting on Tuesday.

Several others were injured after police clashed with residents in running battles on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses said the violence erupted when police officers allegedly attempted to solicit bribes, prompting resistance from residents.

The confrontation quickly escalated into chaos.

One person is receiving treatment at Mater Hospital, while others have been taken to Kenyatta National Hospital.

The Standard has learned that a police house and vehicle were set on fire as tensions flared.

Security officers have been deployed to restore calm.

The Standard
