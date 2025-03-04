Ruto's about-turn on harambees in churches breaks austerity pledge

President William Ruto interacts with Young Fortune a 10-year pupil of KBA Primary school, Kahawa West during a church service at Jesus Winner Ministry in Roysambu, Nairobi County on March 02, 2025. [PCS, Standard]

More often than not, President William Ruto has found himself on the receiving end over some of his directives, sometimes finding himself at the center of ridicule from Kenyans for renegading on his own words.

Kenyans have not shied away from speaking their minds, complete with nick-names for President Ruto which he interestingly accepts, saying such actions will not deter him from delivering on his presidential mandate.

Some of his directives, for instance on harambees, have caused him to be at loggerheads with the church, particularly Catholic and Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) who have even ordered return of his contribution in some instances.

Contributions to churches continue to elicit debate on how and where to strike the balance between faith and politics even as it raises questions about conflict of interest, in addition to where the substantial amounts of money come from.

Angered by the move to continue with fundraisers in churches unabated, a section of Gen Z has now declared intention to call out those who have been accepting the monies.

Activist Morara Kebaso has made a call to action through a satirical post urging the Gen Z to converge at Jesus Winner Ministry for special prayers of Mwai and to also demand for accountability.

“On Sunday March 9, let us converge at Jesus Winner Ministry Roysambu for special prayers for Pastor Edward Mwai Kiongo. We will forgive him mercilessly,” Kebaso posted.

“His Generousness Rev. Kiongo of Jesus Winner Ministry Roysambu has set aside Sh20 million for jobless youths who need capital to start businesses. He has pledged another 100 Million for building classrooms in Baringo as part of the church’s initiative to give back to the community. To benefit from this funding kindly attend a thanksgiving service this coming Sunday on March 9 at Jesus Winner Ministry Roysambu,” he further scoffed.

In his response, a section of Kenyans said they will ‘occupy that church until Mwai surrenders public land and money’.

On Sunday, Ruto was at the said in Roysambu, Nairobi, where he unapologetically promised to support a fundraiser with millions of shillings as the church seeks to build a Sh1.2 billion worth place of worship.

During the sermon, the church’s Bishop, Edward Mwai took time to seek monetary support from the president, even as he flaunted to the congregation how great a friend Ruto has been over the years.

Despite concerns on the matter, Ruto has maintained a hardline stance that his contributions are driven by his desire to support the church, saying he is aware of the flood of criticism. He has said he will continue ‘giving to God’ and will not tire.

He has also taken a swipe on church leaders who decline contributions saying he will continue to build churches and ‘shame the enemies’.

“Whenever we give, we do so to God. I have been trying to find where it is written in the Bible – because I am an ardent reader – that when you give to God, it is returned by the bishops. I am a product of giving to God and I’m unapologetic about giving to God and I do it on the firm foundation of the scriptures,” Ruto insisted.

“I will go make and arrangements with my friends, we will look for Sh100 million and bring it here,” he added.

In addition to the huge amount of money he promised, Ruto also said that a 20-acre piece of land belongs to the church, coming against the backdrop of a contested transaction by Kenya Defense Forces (KDF).

“Since I am the Commander-in-Chief, I told KDF that this land is a holy place, and the church will be built there. I will personally join hands with you to make it happen,” he said in response to Mwai’s request to help resolve the land issue.

No harambees for public servants

The President’s move is against his own address to the nation on July 5, where he outlined the consequences of withdrawing the Finance Bill 2024, saying it amounted to a reduction of revenue targets by Sh346 billion.

In keeping with the enhanced austerity measures, the president said at the time that his Government was committed to implementing and aligning government expenditures with the budgetary implications of the withdrawal of the Finance Bill, 2024.

“All non-essential travel by state and public officers is hereby suspended. No state officer and public servant shall participate in public contributions/ harambees henceforth,” said Ruto on July 5, last year.

He continued: “The Attorney General is hereby directed to prepare and submit legislation to this effect and develop a mechanism for structured and transparent contributions for public, charitable, and philanthropic purposes.”

Ruto said the measures he had announced would be followed by changes in government geared towards improving the quality, efficiency, and transparency in serving Kenyans and ensure citizens receive maximum value for their resources from a public sector that prioritizes their welfare.

Law to regulate harambees collapses in the Senate.

Similarly, the Public Fundraising Appeals Bill, aimed at enforcing his directive to bar public servants from engaging in Harambee was prepared days later and sent to Parliament.

The bill sought to provide a regulatory framework for structured conduct of fundraising appeals and ensuring transparency and accountability in the conduct of fundraising appeals.

“The purpose of this Act is to protect the public from fraudulent, misleading and coercive fundraising appeals and provide a framework to ensure that the public has sufficient information to make informed decisions in making voluntary contributions in accordance with this Act,” the Bill stated.

The Bill mandated Cabinet Secretary responsible for matters planning and social development to receive, vet and process applications for issuance of a permit to conduct a public fundraising appeal where such is a national appeal or publicly made to members of the public in more than one county.

The Bill failed to sail through the Senate after receiving stiff opposition from members who called for its rejection in totality. The Senators were unanimous in their disapproval forcing its deferment in November last year.

The president's directive against harambees came at the height of Gen Z protests and public outcry after senior politicians and government officials showed an informal side of extravagance, arrogance and opulence, in the midst of an economic crisis.

Return of obscene donations as Kenyans struggle with tough times

However, months later, the contributions culture started creeping back with senior state and public officers splashing millions of shillings from one fundraiser to another, in total disregard of the July 5 directive.

As the fundraisers continue, so is the public outcry on Social Health Insurance Fund, university funding stalemate, capitation for basic education institutions, high cost of living and reduced global support among other challenges, with questions on whether Government gives priorities to critical matters.

About a week ago, it was a shocker for Laikipia East Mp, Mwangi Kiunjuri whose contribution of Sh80,000 was rejected by a Catholic priest, following in the footsteps of his bishops.

Just last week, National Assembly Leader of Majority Kimani Ichung’wah was in Kiambu, where he delivered a donation of Sh5 million and another Sh2 million from the President and his deputy, Kithure Kindiki respectively.

The fundraiser event was organized to help traders in Kiambu who lost their businesses to a fire last month. Ichung’wah gave a personal donation of Sh1 million.

In yet another, Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet and Ichung’wah donated Sh5 million to a church in West Pokot in November.

“We do not donate money in church to please bishops, and we will not stop giving to churches,” Ichung’wah said.

In December, Ruto gave another Sh5 million, through Governor Kenneth Lusaka, to Crispinus Anglican church in Bungoma.

The Catholic church has on several occasions received the wrath of political leaders over its stand on contributions.

In November last year, the Archdiocese of Nairobi Bishop, Phillip Anyolo shocked the country when he said that the church cannot accept a donation from the President, days after the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) addressed themselves to critical national issues that needed urgent attention from Government.

He said the bishops have consistently maintained a firm stance on the matter of politicians donating money to churches, highlighted the ethical concerns and need to safeguard the church from being used for political purposes.

“The Catholic church strongly discourages the use of church events as fundraisers and gatherings as platforms for political self-promotion. Politicians are urged to refrain from turning the pulpit into a stage for political rhetoric, as such actions undermine the sanctity of worship spaces,” Anyolo said.

With that, he said that the donations that Ruto and Nairobi Governor had made to Soweto Catholic Church were in violation of law.

This included Sakaja’s donation of Sh200,000 to parish choir and Parish Missionary Council (PMC), Ruto’s donation of Sh600,000 to the choir and PMC and another Sh2 million for construction of the priest’s house, which the church said would it would refund to respective donors.

But the Clergy Association of Kenya faulted the Catholic and ACK churches for rejecting the presidents’ donations to church terming it as corruption.

The Association held that the church cannot achieve much of what it has without donations as it is essentially a non-profit organization, adding that the church has been benefiting from donations and gifts since the days of Jesus Christ.

Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka has lashed out at Ruto over what he termed an attack to churches that expose corruption.

“Giving Sh20 million it is okay; we congratulate Bishop Mwai. He said he will bring another Sh100 million and it is okay but Kenyans must ask where it is coming from,” Kalonzo said.

Bishop Edward Mwai Kiongo’s church, Jesus Winner Ministries, located in Roysambu was launched in August 2013 and operates under the tagline ‘Ministry for all nations’.

Aside from the ambitious construction of a Sh1.2 billion building, complete with a helipad, underground parking and standing on a 2 acre-field, Mwai said on Sunday that they have opened four branches this year alone.

Mwai, who was full of praise for President Ruto, said that every time he sends messages or calls him, Ruto always responds.

“I’m grateful that you came, you had told us last year that you would visit and I know you keep your word,” he heaped praise on Ruto.

“Many people do not know about our friendship. We became friends when you were Member of Parliament in 2009. You were brought by Naomi Shaban and that’s how we started our friendship, not because of business or any other thing, we just became good friends. You have come here many times, almost every year,” said Mwai.

Mwai also recounted a time when together with other leaders, they went to pray for Ruto’s office while he was deputy president and every time he seeks assistance from him, he responds.

“Mr President, you have many friends; I urge you to lobby for us so that we can build our church. Mr President, even if you ask me to fast for three weeks to achieve this purpose, I will. I know this will be achieved,” he said.

On the Ministry’s website, they welcome people no matter their standing in the society.

“All of God’s people are welcome through our doors, no matter their position in society, financial standing or cultural background; ours is a Ministry for all Nations. We serve a multi-cultural community of people from all walks of life, delivering them to the Lord Jesus for a new journey of faith,” reads an excerpt at the main page of the website.

According to the website, the church seeks to heal, prophecy, restoration and transformation.

“Our church is regarded as an oasis of healing, restoration and transformation of the lost and hurting people of God, who for a long time have been under the yoke of curses, witchcraft, stagnation, ancestral spirits and other evils brought by Satan,” they describe their Ministry.