In Pictures: Senator William Cheptumo's burial in Baringo

President William Ruto attends a funeral service of the late Baringo Senator William Cheptumo in Tunoiwo, Baringo North on March 1, 2025. [Kipsang Jpseph, Standard]

President William Ruto is among key leaders attending the funeral of Baringo Senator William Cheptumo.

He is accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, and Internal Security PS Raymond Omollo, among other leaders. Pall bearers load Baringo Senator William Cheptumo's casket onto the hearse ahead of his burial in Tunoiwo, Baringo County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The funeral service is being held at Arap Moi Secondary School in Tunoiwo, Baringo North.

Cheptumo will be laid to rest in Tunoiwo, Bartabwa Ward, Baringo County.

The Baringo Senator died on February 16 at age 57.

Senators described him as a man of integrity and humility who was dedicated to serving his community. From Left: Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at the funeral service of Senator William Cheptumo in Baringo North , on March 1, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

He was first elected to Parliament in 2008 as an MP and became a senator in 2022. He also served as Assistant Minister for Justice, National Cohesion, and Constitutional Affairs.