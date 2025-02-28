Karua's Narc Kenya rebrands to People's Liberation Party of Kenya

(Center) People's Liberation Party (PLP) Leader Martha Karua flanked by (left) ACT Wazalendo party leader Dorothy Semu next to Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi and other members of the political class attending the official launch of the People's Liberation Party (PLP) that has rebranded from the former NARC Kenya at Liberation House in Nairobi on February 27, 2025. [Standard, Kanyiri Wahito]

The desire to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election continues unabated, with a section of political leaders with presidential ambition now committing to devise a formula to front one candidate.

As People’s Liberation Party of Kenya (PLP), formerly Narc Kenya, was unveiled yesterday, the forming coalition leaders insisted on selflessness and common purpose of uniting the country against the Kenya Kwanza government and to liberate the it from what they described as ‘yokes of oppression’.

In united voices, PLP leader, Martha Karua, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader, Eugene Wamalwa and former Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i represented by Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka said they are ready to support any of them picked to lead the coalition.

They said they will plan, re-strategize and eventually develop a clear cut formula to pick a single candidate to face off Ruto in the next elections, even as they renewed their resolve to keep their purpose of unity stronger.

Karua said Ruto, his entire regime and what he represents must not only be put to a stop but should also give way to allow the rule of law to reign.

“It does not have to be 2027 for him to go, it can be sooner. We will soon meet and give a program of activities. For liberation of our country, we need unity of purpose and we call upon party leaders to show commitment,” said Karua, who was proposed as the convener of the group.

The leaders did not miss the moment to dismiss Ruto and his governance structure, which they termed as selfish that has grinded the country to a halt.

Karua said they must thwart Ruto’s gradual graduation to being the dictator.

“We are now looking at a coalition that is going to unite and liberate this country. I will begin with accepting the challenge given that I should unite or be the convener of this group subject to their consent, I am willing to do that,” Karua said.

She said PLP is not only rebranding to have a new look but also renewing commitment to fight, unite and liberate Kenyans in addition to standing with other leaders to accomplish this task, which cannot be accomplished by one person or political party.

“You may wonder how we are going to do this, I have expressed my wish to run for presidency, so has Kalonzo and several others have that ambition and everybody is worthy, every dream is valid but we have to put Kenya first, it is important that any of us,” she said.

She said each one of them with this ambition must subordinate their interests to those of the nation and whoever selected as a candidate through a transparent method to be devised, they will all queue behind that one person.

“I may have said that I do not want to be deputy, that doesn’t mean I cannot support another candidate. I do not have to be in that ticket but I will put my commitment if I am not the candidate to deliver victory to Kenyans Gachagua echoed similar sentiments saying that they have a heavy task to liberate the country, which can only be achieved if united for purpose,” she affirmed.

Gachagua also echoed similar sentiments saying that they have a critical task to liberate the country, which can only be achieved by uniting.

“We have a task ahead of us to liberate this country and that can only happen if we are united in purpose. All of us will be selfless and will do whatever it takes and sacrifice for this country because we owe it to the people,” Gachagua said.

He agreed with other leaders who said that they should continue strengthening their parties, mobilizing support and at the right time, they will sit down and come up with a formula to craft a lineup of leadership that will liberate the country and restore the dignity of Kenyans.

“I have been listening to the people and Kenyans are telling our leaders to come up with a formula to send Ruto home one way. As leaders, we cannot fail the people. We have a responsibility to unite and dignify the pay slip. In a record two years, Ruto has destroyed health and education systems the cost of living is unbearable, nothing is working and the two years have been nothing but a package of lies,” Gachagua stated.

He added: “Since I was born, I have never seen a liar like Ruto. He lies while looking at you. Many people from home have tried to blame me for introducing them to Ruto. If Ruto can lie to bishops, reverends and other anointed people, who am I? The politics of deceit is what we are struggling with. He came with a bible, could sing every song in my mother tongue and we were all confused in the process.”

Gachagua dismissed claims that it will take too much work to unseat Ruto saying they have worked with him, know his ways and will dismantle him once they go full swing to campaign against him.

He claimed the Sh76 billion reported recently as error in budget is being used to bribe Kenyans and leaders to subscribe to Government ways.

‘We will not stop Kenyans from taking the money. At Karen, a figure of Sh5000 has been set to listen to lies. You cannot listen to lies for five hours, Sh1,000 per hour, we want to agree on new rate. We must sacrifice to stand against Ruto, if we do not, we will have no country,” Gachagua said.

He also urged ODM leader, Raila Odinga to tread carefully and avoid being misled, adding that election of Ruto is the greatest fraud since independence.

Kalonzo said it will no longer be business as usual because the country is united against one person who claims to be uniting the country.

“Kenya is united against Ruto and it is evident today (Thursday). We are going to do the necessary and important things after today. It cannot be that we meet here, celebrate rebranding but what we have in the house will be bigger than 2002 because Kenyans have every reason to rise and say no to misrule,” Kalonzo uttered.

He said they will be an action oriented movement to escalate the liberate theme and proposed that June 25 be declared a national holiday.

“From today, the country has seen unity, it cannot be the same. Our Mps stood here in solidarity and urge you now to go to every village and tell Kenyans the new dawn is already here,” Kalonzo said.

He said the fidelity of multi-party democracy and the Constitution will see the number in their coalition grow.

Onyonka said Matiang'i will finish his work in the next one month, come back to join the team and if he does not get opportunity to be the flag bearer, he will work with whoever is picked.

But in Mombasa, Ruto dismissed leaders opposed to his Government saying they do not have a plan for the country.

"We will not allow people who don't have a vision to derail us with negative ethnicity and useless politics rather than unite us. Niko tayari kuunganisha wakenya wote (I am ready to unite all Kenyans)," said Ruto.