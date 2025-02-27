The Standard

Clean up Stima Plaza garbage, Health Ministry orders Nairobi County

By Sharon Wanga and Mercy Kahenda | 1h ago

The main entrance of Stima Plaza,on 24th February 2025 at Stima Plaza in Nairobi after Nairobi county government blocked Kenya power headquarters entrance with garbage over wrangles of unpaid bill. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

The Ministry of Health has instructed Nairobi County to clear the garbage mess it created outside Stima Plaza, citing health hazards.

Speaking on Thursday, February 27, after visiting the affected area, Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni ordered the County to clean and sanitise the area around Stima Plaza to enable a return to normalcy.

Muthoni noted that the garbage issue affected other businesses around the premises that were not part of the scuffle.

The PS has also called for an investigation into the incident that led to sewerage blockage at Kenya Power branch offices and the dumping of garbage at the headquarters’ entrance. 

Muthoni toured the area following a standoff between Kenya Power and Nairobi County over unpaid bills.

Kenya Power claimed that the county owed them Sh3 billion which they had initiated efforts to reduce the debt.

In recent efforts, Kenya Power announced that the county initiated a payment of Sh133 million pending approval, which prompted them to restore electricity supply in their offices on February 21.

On the same Friday evening, Kenya Power reported that county officers disconnected the water supply and blocked sewer lines in some of their offices.

” Regrettably, on the same Friday evening, officers from the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, acting under what appears to be instructions from the County government, disconnected water supply to Stima Plaza, Electricity House Nairobi, Parklands Substation, and Roysambu depot. Additionally, they blocked the sewer lines at Stima Plaza and Electricity House,” stated Kenya Power.

The power firm complained that the sewer and water supply were cut off despite having zero pending bills associated with the premises.

