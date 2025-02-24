It's not over, Raila says after AUC loss

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. [File, Standard]

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga says he is ready to serve Kenya after his failed bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

He said the loss does not mark the end of his public service.

Speaking in Mombasa on Monday, February 24 during a meeting with President William Ruto, Odinga said he would announce his next steps after consultations.

“I am available to help the continent of Africa, but more importantly, I am also available for Kenya. I will consult widely and in due course announce the way forward,” said Odinga.

Odinga, who was defeated by Djibouti’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mahmoud Youssouf in the AUC race, expressed gratitude to Ruto for backing his candidacy.

He dismissed claims that the government spent excessive amounts on his campaign.

“I am grateful to President Ruto for standing by me. He never asked me to run. I announced myself that I was going to run for the AUC chair seat, and Ruto only came after I had made that announcement to support my candidature,” he added.

Ruto, in his remarks, said Odinga was a strong candidate and Kenya had demonstrated unity in backing him.

“I have supported many people in the past, but I must say, we had a fantastic candidate. He was present, available and did what needed to be done,” said Ruto.

Raila Odinga shakes hands with President William Ruto after he arriuved from Dubai on Feb 24, 2025. [PCS]

He added that despite the loss, Kenya would continue playing a central role in the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

“As a continent, we are proud that we went through an election where every candidate, including Kenya, was given an opportunity. Ultimately, we remain united with an agenda that Kenya will continue contributing to robustly,” said Ruto.

Odinga maintained that his loss was not a setback, saying he remained committed to public service.

“If we won in Addis, we would have succeeded, but if we lost, we would have also succeeded because I will come back home and do other things. So, we have succeeded because I have now come back home to join you,” said Odinga.

Youssouf was elected AUC chair after securing 33 votes in the seventh round of voting, defeating Odinga and Madagascar’s Richard Randriamandrato.

He replaces Moussa Faki, who has served since 2017.