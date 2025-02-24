The Standard

It's not over, Raila says after AUC loss

By David Njaaga | 1h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. [File, Standard]

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga says he is ready to serve Kenya after his failed bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

He said the loss does not mark the end of his public service.

Speaking in Mombasa on Monday, February 24 during a meeting with President William Ruto, Odinga said he would announce his next steps after consultations.

“I am available to help the continent of Africa, but more importantly, I am also available for Kenya. I will consult widely and in due course announce the way forward,” said Odinga.

Odinga, who was defeated by Djibouti’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mahmoud Youssouf in the AUC race, expressed gratitude to Ruto for backing his candidacy.

He dismissed claims that the government spent excessive amounts on his campaign.

“I am grateful to President Ruto for standing by me. He never asked me to run. I announced myself that I was going to run for the AUC chair seat, and Ruto only came after I had made that announcement to support my candidature,” he added.

Ruto, in his remarks, said Odinga was a strong candidate and Kenya had demonstrated unity in backing him.

“I have supported many people in the past, but I must say, we had a fantastic candidate. He was present, available and did what needed to be done,” said Ruto.

Raila Odinga shakes hands with President William Ruto after he arriuved from Dubai on Feb 24, 2025. [PCS]

He added that despite the loss, Kenya would continue playing a central role in the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

“As a continent, we are proud that we went through an election where every candidate, including Kenya, was given an opportunity. Ultimately, we remain united with an agenda that Kenya will continue contributing to robustly,” said Ruto.

Odinga maintained that his loss was not a setback, saying he remained committed to public service.

“If we won in Addis, we would have succeeded, but if we lost, we would have also succeeded because I will come back home and do other things. So, we have succeeded because I have now come back home to join you,” said Odinga.

Youssouf was elected AUC chair after securing 33 votes in the seventh round of voting, defeating Odinga and Madagascar’s Richard Randriamandrato.

He replaces Moussa Faki, who has served since 2017.

Related Topics

Raila Odinga AUC Bid President William Ruto AUC Chair Seat
.

Latest Stories

Thika on the verge of becoming Kenya's first industrial smart city
Thika on the verge of becoming Kenya's first industrial smart city
Counties
By George Njunge
18 mins ago
Shujaa set for Hong Kong Sevens challenge
Rugby
By Washington Onyango
19 mins ago
Kenya Morans reflect on lessons after AfroBasket disappointment
Basketball
By Washington Onyango
22 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Thika on the verge of becoming Kenya's first industrial smart city
By George Njunge 18 mins ago
Thika on the verge of becoming Kenya's first industrial smart city
Shortage of staff and Kiems kits await new IEBC commissioners
By Julius Chepkwony 27 mins ago
Shortage of staff and Kiems kits await new IEBC commissioners
Why women struggle to own, inherit property despite law protection
By Daniel Chege 57 mins ago
Why women struggle to own, inherit property despite law protection
Filthy, deadly: Flies in hospital wards spread drug-resistant bacteria, health experts warn
By Maryann Muganda 1 hr ago
Filthy, deadly: Flies in hospital wards spread drug-resistant bacteria, health experts warn
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved