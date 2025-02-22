CS Muturi resurfaces, returns to his rabble-rousing ways

Public Service CS Justin Muturi before the National Assembly's Labour Committee during the meeting of the MDAs and Independent Commissions under the purview of the committee on BPS 2025 at Bunge Towers, Parliament, Nairobi. February 20, 2025 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

After a three week of silence, Public Service and Human Resource Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has resurfaced, ready to air out the misdeeds of the ruling Kenya Kwanza administrations

The CS who on Thursday appeared before the National Assembly Labour Committee also made his presence felt during a Cabinet Committee meeting at Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s official residence in Karen. He attended the Committee on Governance, Social Sector and Public Administration.

It was however his submissions at the Labor committee that re-affirmed his seemingly new-found stand that the President William Ruto-led government, in which he serves, was focusing on the wrong priorities and that there was need for a recalibration.

He took the government to task for launching new projects while several other ongoing projects had stalled.

Muturi who had appeared before the MP Eric Muchangi-led House committee to deliberate on the 2025 Budget Policy Statement, opposed the funding of new projects while those that had stalled continued accumulating pending bills.

"I do not know whether there is something wrong with our psyche as a country. I have travelled around this country and noted that some projects have stalled for more than 30 years," the CS submitted.

He also took a swipe at the Head and State and his officers, questioning the logic behind the initiation of the projects without adequate funding to complete them.

"If you do not have enough resources to do all of them, then why can’t you finish one? Can we get enough allocation to finish one and then do the one that follows later?" posed Muturi.

To drive the point home, he recounted a recent trip to Wote in Makueni County, where he was confronted by the reality of a project that had been incomplete for over 30 years.

"I went to some place called Wote in Makueni County where there are houses whose construction started more than 30 years ago and are still stalled," he said.

The former Attorney General also assured public servants affected by the Cabinet-approved mergers of State departments that they would not lose their jobs.

This follows the government's decision to dissolve nine state departments, merge 42 others, and restructure six.

"Nobody will lose their job. Even if there were to arise a need for retrenchment, appropriate compensatory processes would have to be sought out," he noted.

At the same time, Muturi poured cold water on claims that corruption had become more rampant at Huduma centres compared to police stations following concerns raised by the committee

"I have made random visits to various Huduma Centres and interacted with the public, and the feedback from them is that they are satisfied with the services provided," stated Muturi.

Muturi is currently at loggerheads with the government following the abduction of his son. His constant criticism of the Ruto administration has seen him become an outlier in government with his critics calling for his immediate resignation.

All eyes are now on Ruto to see whether he will cut off CS Muturi-who has become the face of dissent within his administration- in the expected reshuffle of Principle Secretaries and CSs next week.