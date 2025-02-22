Mixed reactions as leaders, Kenyans mourn Chebukati

Former IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati's father at Lee Funeral home in Nairobi on February 21 2025. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The country was Friday morning thrown into mourning after reports emerged that former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati had passed on.

For the better part of the week, there had been reports that Chebukati was unwell and in critical condition before his family confirmed that he died on Thursday night at the Nairobi hospital.

However, the reports of his death were received with mixed reactions with some Kenyans on various platforms sharing their memories of the former chair mostly the hotly contested 2022 general elections.

Many recalled the chaos that was witnessed during the tallying of Presidential votes at Bomas of Kenya just before declaring the winner of the hotly contested elections was President Ruto.

High-profile figures and politicians equally mourned the former electoral commission boss who had been out of the public limelight for a while.

In his condolence message on X President William Ruto described former IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati as a principled and diligent leader in a condolence message to the family.

“Chebukati was a principled and diligent leader who served the nation with integrity. His death is a great loss to our country,” the head of State wrote in part.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta said Chebukati a pivotal role in shaping Kenya’s electoral landscape, often navigating intricate challenges with remarkable resilience in a message shared through X via Office of the 4th President of Kenya.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said Chebukati will be remembered as a man of resilience and wisdom.

In a lengthy message, Mudavadi noted that Chebukati dedicated his life to upholding democracy, serving our nation with diligence and an unwavering sense of duty.

Mudavadi added that Chebukati navigated challenging moments with courage, fairness, and an unshakable commitment to transparency.

“His contributions to electoral governance will remain a lasting inspiration to those who champion justice and good leadership,” Mudavadi said, adding that beyond public service, the former IEBC chief was a devoted family man

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula noted that Chebutakati’s service to the country will be remembered for generations.

The Speaker noted that Chebukati carried out his responsibilities with remarkable courage, fidelity to the Constitution, and an unwavering commitment to justice.

“Even in the face of immense challenges, he remained resolute, guided by his oath of office and the principles of fairness and transparency,” Wetangula wrote.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka in a brief message wrote, “My thoughts and prayers are with Chebukati's family during this moment of sorrow”

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the former IEBC boss will be remembered for his principled leadership, courage and fidelity to the Constitution.

His Environment counterpart Aden Duale noted that Chebukati’s journey was marked by courage, firmness, fidelity to the law, steadfastness and a commitment to the democratic process.

Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichungwa noted that Chebukati oozed unwavering dedication to upholding the integrity of Kenya’s democracy, particularly during pivotal electoral moments.

He added that this remains a testament to his steadfast leadership and commitment to justice.

“As a guardian of free and fair elections, Mr. Chebukati exemplified courage, impartiality, and an unyielding respect for the will of the people. His service transcended duty; it was a profound contribution to the stability and progress of our nation,” he stated.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru said Chebukati’s leadership was instrumental in strengthening Kenya’s democratic processes and upholding the integrity of our electoral system.

Others included Machakos governor Wavinya Ndeti, Nyeri MP Duncan Maina and Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi.