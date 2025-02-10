Ex-Kenya Pipeline employees convicted for Sh2.4 million fuel theft

Former Kenya Pipeline Company employees at the Kisumu Law Courts on February 10, 2025. [Courtesy, ODPP]

Two former Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) employees and a truck driver have been convicted of stealing petroleum products worth Sh2.4 million from the company’s Kisumu terminal.

In a statement on Monday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) announced that Reuben Andolo Aseneka, a former loading island operator, Mutai Micah, a former ICT employee, and Joseph Mbugua Maina, a truck driver, were found guilty on all six counts they faced.

Aseneka and Mutai were convicted of theft of petroleum products and illegally tampering with KPC’s fuel monitoring systems. Additionally, they were found guilty of unauthorized access to KPC’s Fuelfacs computer system.

Mbugua, meanwhile, was convicted of illegal possession of petroleum products.

“The accused’s actions amounted to economic sabotage, a serious offense punishable under Kenyan law,” the prosecution stated.

The three will remain in custody until February 18, when sentencing is set to take place.