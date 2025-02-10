Unpresidential Ruto: President fast losing his cool

President William Ruto speaking in Mandera County on Jan 5, 2025. [PCS]

Phrases such as ‘you are fools’ you can’t teach me anything since I have a PHD, you are possessed by demons, I will transport you to heaven or to jail’ are what President William Ruto have recently adopted to respond to his critics.

For a leader who rode to the Presidency as a staunch Christian who at one time claimed to have been prophesied to Presidency, his choice of word has baffled many; including the clergy who were part of his elaborate campaign team rallying Christians through ‘Kanisa Kwanza’ mission to convince Christians that if Ruto was elected President the country would uphold Christian values that would include good morals and a unifying image.

Constitutional lawyers too have been puzzled by Dr Ruto’s language towards his critics saying they are an affront to Chapter 9 of the Constitution that dictates that dictates that the Executive should promote respect for the diversity of the people and communities of Kenya, ensure the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms and the rule of law, promote and enhance the unity of the nation among other provisions.

During his third day in Garissa County as part of his Northen tour, the President described as ‘stupid’ to the opposers of his controversial livestock vaccination program claiming he was too educated to be taught by people he questioned their education status.

“Sasa kuna watu wengine wajinga wanatuambia tusichanje ng’ombe yetu tusipate soko la kitaifa. Si hiyo ni ukumbafu? Si tumekuwa tukichanja mifugo yetu tangu zamani?”meaning “There are stupid people who are telling us not to vaccinate our cows so that we do not get international market. Isn’t that stupidity?

In the remarks that political analysts have termed insensitive, Ruto described Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as ‘ndengu man, ' loosely interpreted as mung beans man. Ndengu is a major cash crop in Ukambani region and critics claim it was wrong for the President.

“Wewe unaenda kumsikiza mtu ya kupanda ndengu. ati anakuambia usichanje ng’ombe yako. yeye hana ng’ombe…hiyo ni mambo ya upumbavu na wakwende kabisa,” said Ruto.

The President also directed his range at those he claims lack the range or the necessary academic credentials to correct him. President William Ruto inspecting an ongoing road construction project in Isiolo County. [PCS]

“Na mkiona wale wanalalamika ni watu sijui wamesomea wapi.Si mimi niko na PhD…si mimi naelewa nini inaendelea Kenya? Sasa mimi napata watu wako na elimu kidogo kidogo hapa wanajaribu kunifundisha, mnanifundisha kazi gani?” He posed.

In December this year, the President responded to unkind words to those who were opposed to the vaccination program saying “Anybody opposing vaccination to eliminate FMD and PPR is simply mad, unreasonable and possibly stupid,.”

Two months ago the Head of State condemned those opposed to his projects, equating the criticism to haunts of the evil spirits.

Ruto who spoke during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Devki Iron Processing Project in Taita Taveta, questioned why Kenyans were elated when he cancelled the Adani JKIA deal and yet they complain about the poor infrastructure at East Africa’s busiest airport

“Wakenya tafadhali, kuna pepo chafu ya kupinga kila kitu. Kiwanda kama hii, affordable housing, chanjo ya ng’ombe kuondoa magonjwa, kubadilisha mfumo ndo tuweze kuokoa university zetu, mambo ya afya wanaipinga. Nauliza hii pepo chafu. Imefika wanapinga ata matoleo kanisani, what is this, surely. Yani pepo ya kupinga kila kitu, (Kenyans, please, there is an evil spirit of opposing everything that is hovering around the country, an industry like this one, affordable housing, livestock vaccination, university reforms, health... this is an evil spirit. It has reached to a point that they are refusing church offerings, what is this surely? An evil spirit of rejecting everything).

And why responding to the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB accusing his administration of perpetuating a culture of lies, the President suggested that Tangaza University, which is affiliated with the Catholic Church, extend its training to clergy from other denominations.

“In the Apostles' Creed, we all affirm belief in the one holy Catholic Church, even those of us in other faiths. I have noticed some churches lack adequately trained clergy. Tangaza University should consider offering training to clergy across denominations,” Ruto added.

In October 2023, the tough-talking President demanded investors fighting over control of Mumias sugar company to stop or move out, go to jail or embark on the journey to heaven.

"Let them withdraw the court case and move out. I have told them there are only three options left; they either move out, go to jail or embark on the journey to heaven," said Ruto amid cheers from the crowd in Mumias West.

And even before the country got to terms with his statements, he moved to trademark his ‘mambo ni matatu’ phrase such that anyone desiring to use the phrase must seek his consent to avert the legal consequences of property rights infringement.

For a man who was christened David synonymous with the shepherd boy in the Bible who rose to become king and liberated Israel in the run-up to his 2022 election victory some of the church leaders who supported him have broken ranks with him due to his remarks and some of his moves that included the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. President William Ruto during a political rally in Isiolo County. [PCS]

Teresia Wairimu of Faith Evangelistic Ministry is among the clerics who once welcomed top politicians onto their pulpits but have now distanced themselves from the administration, admitting they were wrong to believe this was a government chosen by God for the people.

“I have always been thinking that this government is a government of God; it is a government of fights,”

“This is not the government of God. It is not. We shall know them by their fruit and for sure there is no fruit of God here,” noted Tony Kiamah of the River of God Church.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Don Charles Nganga opined that the President’s remarks only triggered more questions on his PHD status, his leadership credibility and whether he consumed advice from people who are paid by taxpayers’ money to advise him on the economy, security and developmental policy framework.

“His intolerance against criticism speaks volumes because one wonders how he is able to handle his advisors who could be opposed to his policies especially privately. He needs to learn the art of listening more and not talking too much,” Dr Nganga said.

He added “In defining people there are those who are clever, intelligent and wise. Ruto is Presenting himself as a clever and not wise and intelligent person, he needs to understand that Kenya belongs to all both educated and the illiterate and he can be advised by anybody because he is their servant

Lawyer Jackson Ongeri said ‘In mature democracies, the President ought to have resigned owing to his insulting language to the people who elected him. The National Assembly and the Senate ought to have taken note of the President’s remarks that depict him as the only man who knows what he is doing and his contemptuous language to any other person who criticizes him.”