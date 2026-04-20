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Why Kihika is walking a tight rope

By Steve Mkawale | Apr. 20, 2026
Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika. [File, Standard]

The collapse of the Kikuyu-Kalenjin power-sharing pact at the national level is redefining the political trajectory of the populous and multi-ethnic Nakuru, which is dominated by members of the two communities.

The evolving political dynamics have put the re-election of Governor Susan Kihika in a precarious position, considering that she was propelled to the office by a strong wave of the UDA party that swept across the county during the last general election.

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Related Topics

Governor Susan Kihika Nakuru Politics Kikuyu Kalenjin Alliance Kenya Elections
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