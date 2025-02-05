Not me: Ruto responds to 'one-term' presidency claims

President William Ruto engages Mandera County leaders on Tuesday. [PCS]

President William Ruto has dismissed claims that he will only serve one term, insisting the 2027 General Election will be no different from past polls.

Speaking during a three-day visit to Northeastern Kenya, Ruto rejected speculation about his political future.

"Sometimes people make threats saying I will be a one-term president. That is not my concern. 2027 will not be any different from all the other elections we have had," he said.

Ruto urged Kenyans to be patient, noting that the next election is still years away.

"People should relax and wait for 2027. There’s no election this year or next year.”

The Head of State stated he would stay focused on his agenda, prioritising infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

"I will work and transform Kenya. Let no one threaten me about 2027," he added.

Highlighting his political experience, Ruto underscored his years in leadership.

"I was a Member of Parliament for 15 years, Deputy President for 10 years, and now I am President. What haven’t I been?" he posed.

His remarks come amid growing opposition from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who last month vowed to rally allies against Ruto’s re-election.

“We are in this together and will do whatever it takes to make Ruto a one-term president,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua has on several occasions accused Ruto of sidelining his ministers and running a "one-man show."

“The government he leads is a one-man show; he wants his way and all those ministers you see there are flower girls. I was the only one who could stand up to him and say, hey boss, this can’t work. It is a praise-and-worship choir and I could not fit in it,” claimed Gachagua.