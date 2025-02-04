Mudavadi urges miners to prioritise safety after collapse

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. [Standard, File]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has urged miners across the country to adopt strict safety measures after a mine collapse in Shinyalu, Kakamega trapping 12 miners on Monday evening.

The collapse occurred around 6 p.m. when the walls of the mine caved in, trapping more than 20 artisanal miners.

Rescue teams, including the police, the county disaster team, and humanitarian organisations, were able to save all but 12 of those inside.

Mudavadi said the incident highlights ongoing safety concerns in artisanal and small-scale mining operations, which he noted, are common in Kakamega owing to the area's rich gold deposits.

“To all miners, I urge you to prioritise safety and exercise utmost caution in your operations. Your lives are invaluable, and no measure is too great when it comes to ensuring your well-being,” said Mudavadi.

He added that, while the rescue mission provided relief, the tragedy underscored the dangers of artisanal mining in Kenya.

“The news of miners trapped in a gold mine in Shinyalu is deeply distressing. I call upon the rescue teams to exhaust every possible effort to bring those still trapped underground to safety,” he stated.

The Kenya Red Cross Society confirmed that 12 miners were rescued by Tuesday morning, noting that seven had been rescued the previous evening and were in stable condition.

Shinyalu Sub-County Police Commander Daniel Mukumbu said the collapse occurred after the miners unknowingly tampered with an old colonial tunnel beneath the site.

“Twenty people were inside when the mine collapsed. Eight were rescued early, and we worked tirelessly to reach the remaining 12. We are collaborating with the police, Red Cross, and the community to ensure everyone is safe,” he explained.

Police said the terrain made the use of heavy machinery risky, prompting the rescue mission to be carried out manually.

“The terrain of the place has made it difficult to use machinery, so we had to go manual. Using machines would have created additional risks,” he noted.

Fredrick Ligami, National Vice-Chairman of Artisanal Miners, called for faster registration and certification of small-scale miners to improve their safety.

“We need to speed up the issuance of permits so that miners can access government and investor support for safe mining practices,” Ligami said.

Patrick Makhule, who oversees the Western Region Resilience mining team, explained that the collapse was caused by an ageing underground structure.

“This mining site had a colonial tunnel constructed a long time ago. We need better mapping of such sites to prevent similar accidents in the future,” noted Patrick Makhule, who oversees the Western Region Resilience mining team.