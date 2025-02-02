The Standard

Business Registration Service issues statement after reports of data breach

By Stephanie Wangari | 2h ago

Business Registration Service acknowledges reports of a data breach on Sunday, February 2. [Getty Images]

The Business Registration Service (BRS) has acknowledged reports of a data breach affecting the company registry's information.

In a statement on Sunday, BRS Director General Kenneth Gathuma said investigations into the incident are underway.

“Our cybersecurity experts are working closely with our cybersecurity partner, law enforcement, and investigative agencies to assess the scope of the incident, determine any potential impact, and implement necessary containment and mitigation measures,” said Gathuma.

Gathuma added that the agency is still verifying the details of the alleged breach, including the nature and extent of any compromised data. 

"Once the investigation is complete, we will provide an update and directly engage with any affected parties," he assured.

As the sole custodian of Kenya’s company registry, BRS holds critical data on all registered businesses, including company names, directors' and shareholders' details, business activities, physical addresses, contact information, and registration dates.

"As a precautionary measure, we have strengthened our security protocols to safeguard our systems and prevent future incidents. The Business Registration Service remains fully committed to addressing this matter with transparency and diligence," Gathuma said.

