Relief for HIV patients as PEPFAR temporarily halts foreign aid ban

A health official displays ARV drugs , emphasizing the importance of adherence. [File, Standard]

US State Department has temporarily halted ban on health programs offered by U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) following Donald Trump's executive order on foreign aid.

In a statement by Jeff Graham, a Senior Official at GHSD on Saturday, February 1, the waiver will last for 90 days to allow for the review of suspended health programs.

The waiver will also apply to specific services, and exclude others.

“Emergency Humanitarian Waiver to Foreign Assistance Pause” and subsequent January 30 confirmation to GHSD from the Director of Foreign Assistance (F). Per the terms of this limited waiver it may be resumed during the 90-day pause or until superseded by new guidance,” he said.

However, the directive only applies to PEPFAR programs providing urgent life-saving support to HIV and AIDS patients including the supply of ARVs, services that prevent mother-child HIV transmission as well as implementing agency and partner administrative costs linked to the aid assistance.

“This waiver does not apply to activities that involve abortions, family planning, conferences, administrative costs other than those covered above, gender or DEI ideology programs, transgender surgeries, or other nonlife saving assistance. Any other activities not specifically mentioned in this guidance may not be resumed without express approval,” the statement explains further.

The program will continue offering assistance and support to health workers delivering HIV care, provision of HIV testing, drugs and support, care for advanced HIV disease, HIV viral load testing as well as provision of tuberculosis preventive therapy (TPT) and treatment.

Through the waiver, PEPFAR will continue to cater for the transportation, storage, distribution, and management of HIV care and treatment. It will also help in generation of focused data and systems maintenance activities.

Shortly after his inauguration in January 2025, Trump signed an Executive Order suspending the issuance of Foreign aid to developing countries.