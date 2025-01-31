'The buck stops with you,' CS Muturi to Ruto over abductions

Public Service Cabinety Secretary Justin Muturi at the Nairobi Funeral Home where he condoled with the families od the 4 Mlolongo men. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has called on President William Ruto to put to an end the alarming trend of abductions and killings in the country.

Speaking at the Nairobi Funeral Home where he went to condole with the families of the missing Mlolongo persons, Muturi proposed to have a commission of inquiry be formed to probe the ever-escalating cases.

"I am calling on the government; the head of government is the President. This matter must be discussed. Governments exist to protect the lives and property of citizens. Not the other way round," he said.

At the same time, the CS has urged all stakeholders to be held accountable for the disappearances and killings of those deemed to be questioning the government, stating that everyone has a right to expression.

"Whoever wants to listen, please do. This is a serious matter. Why are we allowing young men and women to be killed and we are pretending to be resolving the issues in the Democratic Republic of Congo? What kind of country is this?" Muturi posed.

This comes as human rights groups intimate that the two missing Mlolongo men could be lying at the Nairobi Funeral Home.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo, who was accompanying Muturi alleged that the families of those who were abducted have been threatened not to speak and record statements on their ordeal.

"I call upon Kenyans to come out and report what they have seen or undergone. The young abductees who have come out say they feel like they were in military confinement. So something very illegal is happening in this country," said Maanzo.

Two families have already identified their missing ones through fingerprints after the bodies were discovered at the morgue.