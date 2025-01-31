The Standard

Couple killed in light aircraft crash in Naivasha

By Antony Gitonga | 1h ago

Wreckage of the light aircraft that crashed in Kedong ranch, Naivasha. [Sourced]

A couple was Thursday evening killed when a light aircraft crashed in the vast Kedong ranch in Naivasha.

Marcus Dunn and Anne Dunn were returning to their farm in Loldia, Naivasha, when the crash occurred.

It took police and rescuers more than six hours to reach the crash site and recover the bodies along with personal effects, including a firearm.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama confirmed the incident, saying poor visibility caused by fog may have contributed to the crash.

“The aircraft and its occupants were trapped in a valley upon impact, complicating rescue and recovery efforts,” Mwai said.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said investigations were underway, as it coordinated with agencies to facilitate response efforts.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the accident occurred at approximately 17.14. There were two persons on board, both of whom have unfortunately lost their lives. The flight had departed from Wilson airport and was en route to Mabruk,” KCAA said on Friday morning.

The bodies were taken to a private mortuary.

