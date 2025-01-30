Abductions: How body of Justus Mutumwa was discovered

DCI boss Amin Mohamed when appeared before High Court on Thursday, December 30, 2025. [Collins Kweny, Standard]

The family of Justus Mutumwa Musyimi, one of the three missing men from Mlolongo, has confirmed his death after identifying his body.

The discovery brings both relief and anguish to his loved ones, who are now demanding a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Musyimi’s brother, Dancun Kyalo, confirmed the identification on Thursday, January 30, stating that fingerprint records matched government data, verifying his registration in his home area.

The family is now awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Sources at the City Mortuary revealed that an unidentified body was brought in on December 19, 2024, just days after Musyimi was reported missing.

"The body was in poor condition. Those who brought it in said it had been discovered on December 18 in Ruai," said a mortuary official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

News of Musyimi’s death was also relayed in the High Court in Nairobi on Thursday by lawyer Dan Maanzo, who is also the Senator for Makueni.

He told the court that a preliminary search confirmed the body belonged to Musyimi.

“A quick search on the body confirmed it was that of the missing man, Mutumwa, who is a party to the case in court. This information came to us as proceedings were ongoing,” Maanzo said.

Musyimi’s disappearance, along with that of Karani Muema and Martin Mwau, was reported on December 17. The case was officially filed at the Athi River Police Station on December 21.

Despite growing concerns, police have denied having custody of the three men.

The discovery of Musyimi’s body has intensified calls for justice, with his family and the public urging authorities to investigate and reveal the truth behind his death.