Boys must remain boys, girls must remain girls, Ruto says after Trump's directive

President William Ruto. [PCS]

President William Ruto has praised US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise only two genders, saying it aligns with Kenya’s belief that boys must remain boys and girls remain girls.

Speaking at Global Cathedral Church in Nairobi on Sunday, January 26, Ruto said the move reflects shared values between the two nations.

“We are proud that what is happening in the US supports what we believe in,” he said.

Same-sex marriage remains illegal in Kenya.

Newly elected President Trump signed an executive order last week mandating that all government documents, including passports and visas, identify individuals based on their biological sex.

The order reverses policies from the previous administration, which had prioritised inclusion measures and protections for LGBTQ+ people.

Ruto also noted Kenya’s continued role in international peacekeeping, particularly its mission in Haiti.

He said the country’s efforts to support stability and peace in the Caribbean nation demonstrate its commitment to global security.

“Our work in Haiti reflects our growing influence and the recognition of Kenya as a reliable partner in international diplomacy,” he said.

Highlighting domestic achievements, Ruto pointed to declining inflation, interest rates, and exchange rates as signs of economic recovery.

“Kenya is going places,” he said, expressing optimism about the nation’s progress and unity.