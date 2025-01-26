The Standard

Boys must remain boys, girls must remain girls, Ruto says after Trump's directive

By David Njaaga | 2h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

President William Ruto. [PCS]

President William Ruto has praised US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise only two genders, saying it aligns with Kenya’s belief that boys must remain boys and girls remain girls.

Speaking at Global Cathedral Church in Nairobi on Sunday, January 26, Ruto said the move reflects shared values between the two nations.

“We are proud that what is happening in the US supports what we believe in,” he said.

Same-sex marriage remains illegal in Kenya.

Newly elected President Trump signed an executive order last week mandating that all government documents, including passports and visas, identify individuals based on their biological sex.

The order reverses policies from the previous administration, which had prioritised inclusion measures and protections for LGBTQ+ people.

Ruto also noted Kenya’s continued role in international peacekeeping, particularly its mission in Haiti.

He said the country’s efforts to support stability and peace in the Caribbean nation demonstrate its commitment to global security.

“Our work in Haiti reflects our growing influence and the recognition of Kenya as a reliable partner in international diplomacy,” he said.

Highlighting domestic achievements, Ruto pointed to declining inflation, interest rates, and exchange rates as signs of economic recovery.

“Kenya is going places,” he said, expressing optimism about the nation’s progress and unity.

Related Topics

President Ruto Same Sex Marriage Donald Trump LGBTQ
.

Latest Stories

Kenyan woman in Russian propaganda denying forced labour in war factories
Kenyan woman in Russian propaganda denying forced labour in war factories
National
By Wellingtone Nyongesa
44 mins ago
Investment conference targets Nyanza's growth through global partnerships
Nyanza
By David Njaaga
57 mins ago
Lawyers: What's next after Cabinet's decision on dissolving, merging State Corporations?
Politics
By Josphat Thiong'o
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Karen or Wamunyoro?: Which way for Mt Kenya voters
By Ndung’u Gachane 7 hrs ago
Karen or Wamunyoro?: Which way for Mt Kenya voters
Papa wa Roma: Moses Wetang'ula's 'holy' politics and divine survival skills
By Brian Otieno 7 hrs ago
Papa wa Roma: Moses Wetang'ula's 'holy' politics and divine survival skills
Will William Ruto's charm offensive tours in Western give him votes come 2027?
By Brian Kisanji and Benard Lusigi 7 hrs ago
Will William Ruto's charm offensive tours in Western give him votes come 2027?
Inside William Ruto's plans to revive sugar industry
By Bernard Lusigi 7 hrs ago
Inside William Ruto's plans to revive sugar industry
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved