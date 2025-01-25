Gachagua, Karua meet at her Kirinyaga home

Azimio-One Kenya alliance running mate Martha Karua and UDA's Rigathi Gachagua shake hands at the end of running mate's debate at CUEA on July 19,2022. [FILE.Standard]

Former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has commended the Gen-Z for taking part in the fight against Kenya Kwanza's administration.

Speaking after meeting Narck-Kenya party leader Martha Karua,Gachagua commended Gen-z's for their endless fight for better governance, urging them to come out during the 2027 election period urging them to register as voters

"I commend Gen-z's for their endless fight for good governance, so that your efforts may not be futile register as voters so that you may have a chance to vote come 2027"said Gachagua.

The former DP said that meeting with Ms.Karua is to ensure that they work together; saying that Karua is known for her fight for good governance stating the direction the country is taking is going to subject Kenyans to poverty as we have many problems that need to be addressed.

"We have many problems in this country, Kenyans are crying, there is no money, they have been overtaxed, our meeting has come at the right time since Karua is known for her fight for liberalization and good governance; this is the good time to liberate Kenya."said Gachagua.

He said that the president is bitter since most leaders from Mt.Kenya have left him and the Kenya Kwanza camp.

"We know the president is bitter because our people have left him, I told him not to touch the mountain, he deceived us" Gachagua stated.

He added that Kikuyu or Mt.Kenya people are not tribal as it is being put citing that if they were; then the people from Mt.Kenya would have voted for Mwaura Waihiga who was in the ballot ;adding that voting for Ruto showed that Mt.Kenya people are not tribal.

"I will keep on reminding president Ruto that Mt.Kenya people are not tribal, if we were, we would have voted for one of our own who was Waihiga Mwaura,I warned him not to touch the mountain but he didn't listen, look he is bitter since most Mt.Kenya leaders have left his camp." Gachagua added.

Gachagua has also stated that the government should stop targeting Mt.Kenya people through the National security, Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations committee chairman Nelson Koech who has written requesting the clerk of the national assembly to do an inquiry on the "Itungati".

Gachagua has however stated that Kenyans have a right to express themselves; urging the president to stop further interference with Mt.Kenya politics.

The chairman has said that the committee should investigate whether the group is embroiled in raising terror concerns over its potential to destabilize national security, political order and public safety.

"Why is it that when Mt.Kenya leaders meet the president has to feel threatened and criminalise the meetings, Itungati is not a sect,its a movements of leaders who are ready to serve Kenyans"The former DP added.