Rare cosmic spectacle to be witnessed as six planets align

A rare planetary alignment is set to be witnessed this evening in Kenya as six major planets from the solar system which have been aligning peak in a cosmic formation.

The alignment, which involves planets Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, Uranus, and Neptune, will see create a giant arc that will be visible without the need for a telescope under optimal conditions..

According to the Kenya Space Agency (KSA), the planetary alignment has ongoing visible since the beginning of the year, and January 25 (today) will mark the culmination of this rare occurrence.

Harold Safary, an astrophysicist with the KSA, said the rarity this occurrence is rare.

"These alignments are extraordinary events, and they are often seen as signs of new beginnings," he explained, adding, "The inner planets align every 39.6 years, but the alignment of Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune together happens only once in 396 billion years. This makes this event incredibly special."

This planetary parade will continue in the coming months, with another planet briefly joining the formation.

For a few days, all seven planets—Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Mercury—will align in what is described as a "seven-planet alignment," another rare event that occurs only once every 80 to 120 years.

For those wondering how to view this celestial phenomenon, the planets can be observed with the naked eye, though stargazers are encouraged to use binoculars or telescopes for the best experience.

Joan Tanin, KSA’s Space Education and Awareness Officer, urged Kenyans to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime event, which is also happening globally. She recommends using binoculars or telescopes to get a closer look at Uranus and Neptune, which are too distant to be visible with the naked eye.

To view Uranus and its rings, an 8-inch telescope with 50 times magnification is required, while Neptune needs a telescope with 150 times magnification. For a clear view of Saturn’s iconic rings, a telescope with 25 times magnification will suffice.

Clear skies are essential for the best experience, and Safary advises viewers to choose locations away from city lights, as light pollution can obscure the planets.

"Pick a spot with an unobstructed view of the horizon for the best experience," he said.

The planetary parade began on January 10 with Venus and Saturn slowly drawing closer, culminating in a conjunction on January 18, when the two planets appeared just a few degrees apart in the constellation Aquarius.

After the conjunction, Venus will continue its orbit and move away from Saturn, while Saturn will remain visible for a while before it begins to disappear from view.

Meanwhile, Jupiter and Mars, both shining brightly in the night sky, can be seen in the east. Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, is currently in opposition, making it a prime target for stargazers. Mars, which reached its closest approach to Earth in early January, will also be visible in the morning sky throughout the month.

For those who are curious about some of the bright stars visible this month, many of them are actually planets, and their stunning brightness makes them easy to spot with the naked eye.

This alignment is a rare opportunity to observe the wonders of the universe, and the KSA encourages all Kenyans to take part in the celestial event. Whether you’re an avid stargazer or just looking to experience something truly unique, this planetary parade is a cosmic moment to behold.