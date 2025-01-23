William Ruto: Gachagua was incompetent and tribal

President William Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi arrive for a cabinet meeting at Kakamega State Lodge on January 21, 2025. [PSC, Standard]

The political tiff between President William Ruto and his former Deputy Rigathi Gachagua has deepened as the president launched scathing attacks and criticisms against his former deputy.

Although he did not mention him by name, his choice of words, the weight of criticisms, and the timing he was referring to point to his fallout with Gachagua.

This came as the president intensified his bid to consolidate support from the vast Western region in an attempt to strengthen the shaky ground of support his administration is standing on amid weakening alliances.

Speaking in constituencies of Budalang’I, Luanda, and Khwisero in Busia, Vihiga, and Kakamega counties respectively during his third-day development tour where he launched various multi-billion projects, Ruto in an indirect jab at impeached DP, claimed that his administration's first two years were marred by challenges, including appointing individuals who were incompetent, corrupt, and perpetuated divisive tribal politics.

“We have a broad-based government that is uniting all Kenyans, those tribal leaders, those people of shares, those trappers, those conmanship people, those people who failed to do their work, those guys who are incompetent and driven by ethnicity, they have no space in our country and Kenya is a place where all people are equal and we have to walk together,” said Ruto.

He added “We gave some people jobs, but they were incompetent, corrupt, and propagated divisive politics,” he said. “Now, we are united as a people, and Kenya will march forward as an indivisible nation.”

President Ruto defended his decision to work with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga terming the move as a turning point for Kenya’s unity.

He described the partnership as an act of patriotism, formed after the Gen Z protests of last year, to foster stability and development.

“There are those who want to bring ethnic and tribal politics, but their time is up, this broad-based government ensures we focus on uniting the nation and addressing the needs of all Kenyans,” said Ruto.

He added “We have decided that we don’t want divisive and tribal politics in Kenya, I sat down with Raila and united with different leaders from different political outfits and we are now one team to work together to improve agriculture, the education system, and employment and it is on that note that we don’t have no time for divisive politics,” said Ruto. President William Ruto during the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a tuition block for St Anne’s Bunyala Girls Secondary School and St Joseph’s Busagwa Primary School in Budalangi, Busia County. [PCS]

According to Ruto, he is on a mission to build a united country that is free of tribalists and those he claimed are spreading unnecessary hate.

President Ruto highlighted his administration’s achievements, including the recruitment of 76,000 teachers to implement the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and the establishment of the Social Health Authority (SHA) to grow universal health coverage.

“I promise to ensure that every Kenyan who is sick is taken care of,” Ruto said. “Those who can pay for the health scheme will do so, while the government will assist those who cannot and I will ensure that Universal Health Coverage works and I will deal with those opposing it because they are more and ensure the program succeeds.”

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who accompanied the President said that Gachagua has nothing to offer to Kenyans since he was legally removed from the office for dividing Kenyans.

"There was a leader who was walking around talking about shares, inciting and dividing people and promoting ethnic politics and he was removed by the parliament and when the parliament removes you from the office you cannot hold any office, last time he was Kakamega was crying foul because he had lost his seat,” said Mudavadi.

He added, "My plea is that we should remain focused and not allow to be duped by him that he can form a government because he was removed from the office legally and therefore, our people should support our President and not one who is misleading Kenyans because the government is with Ruto under the broad-based government.

Mudavadi also urged locals to support the broad-based government, emphasizing the President’s commitment to constituting a new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). President William Ruto interacts with residents of Mukhombora village in Budalangi Constituency, Busia County during the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a tuition block for St Anne’s Bunyala Girls Secondary School and St Joseph’s Busagwa Primary School in the area. [PCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki urged leaders to unite and support President Ruto’s agenda of unity among all Kenyans to end tribal and divisive politics.

“We are behind the President in his push to have a united country and as leaders, we are supporting Raila in his bid to become African Union Commission chairperson,” said Kindiki.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli assured President Ruto of unconditional support from the Western region despite sabotage by some leaders from the Central region, urging the Luhya nation not to fight other people’s war being engineered by the impeached Gachagua.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula said it is time for Kenyans to disregard leaders who are perpetuating divisive and ethnic politics.

“Our people should stop listening to the person propagating shareholding politics, our people should register for SHA so that they can benefit from the national development,” said Wetangula.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi assured that as Raila Odinga transitions to his new role as AUC chairperson, his supporters will rally behind President Ruto’s administration. President William Ruto and 50 -year- old Rose Andove switch on power at her home in Lukkhumbi Village, Shinyalu constituency in Kakamega County, during the commissioning of Lukhumbi Village Electrification project. [PCS]

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma said the impeached DP blocked a lot of development projects from coming to Busia stating that the parliament did a good job by impeaching him.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa said governors from the Western region have decided to work with the national government under President Ruto and ensure Raila wins the AUC chairmanship.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah claimed that the former DP only knows tribal politics and corruption and that is why he was impeached.

“We are one Kenya, one country, and therefore the one we impeached knows nothing save for divisive and tribal politics and that is why we impeached him. We need to support our new DP, who is not a trapper but a nationalist,” said Ichungwah

Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi echoed sentiments of unity, pledging collaboration across regions to ensure national transformation.

“Some people from my region tried to deny others the benefits of development due to tribalism, but we sent them. home,” Wamumbi remarked.

Report by Benard Lusigi, Brian Kisanji and Olivia Odhiambo