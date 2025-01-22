Admiral Linda Fagan: The trailblasing 4-star 'General' fired by Trump

Adm Fagan assumes command of the United States Coast Guard from outgoing commandant, Adm Karl Schultz on June 1, 2022. [Courtesy, Department of Homeland Security]

President Donald Trump on Tuesday removed Admiral Linda Fagan, the first woman to lead one of the six US military services as the head of the Coast Guard.

Although it is not yet clear why Fagan was removed, several news sources have cited alleged "leadership deficiencies."

In a note to service members, the acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary Benjamine Huffman said Fagan had served a long and illustrious career, and ‘I thank her for her service.”

AFP while quoting a senior official from the DHS overseeing the service said Fagan was dismissed "because of her leadership deficiencies, operational failures, and inability to advance the strategic objectives of the US Coast Guard."

The admiral failed to address border security threats, mismanaged acquisitions, including helicopters, and put "excessive focus" on diversity, equity and inclusion programs, the official said on condition of anonymity.

There was also an "erosion of trust" in the Coast Guard due to its handling of an investigation into sexual assault allegations.

"The failure to adequately address the systemic issues exposed by this investigation has underscored a leadership culture unwilling to ensure accountability and transparency," AFP’s article noted.

Fox News also indicated that Fagan is accused of ineffective deployment of Coast Guard assets to support national border security, including in intercepting fentanyl and other illicit substances. She also had insufficient coordination with DHS to prioritize operations along maritime borders.

According to Fox News, under Fagan’s leadership, there were also persistent delays and cost overruns in acquiring essential platforms that undermined Coast Guard capabilities in the Arctic and other strategic regions.

Fagan was grilled by senators over the summer when she testified at a hearing on Capitol Hill, where she was questioned for not holding anyone accountable for the cover-up and withholding additional documents congressional lawmakers requested about the mishandling of the problem at the service’s academy.

Born in Columbus, Ohio on July 1, 1963, Admiral Linda Lee Fagan served as the 27th Commandant of the Coast Guard from June 2022 to Jan 2025 when she was fired. When Fagan was promoted to the rank of admiral during a ceremony at Coast Guard Headquarters, on June 18, 2021. [Courtesy, Department of Homeland Security]

Admiral is one of the highest ranks in the Commonwealth nations and the United States.

As an Admiral, Fagan is, therefore, an equivalent to a ‘full’ general in the army or the air force.

In 2021 Fagan became the 32nd vice commandant of the Coast Guard and the Coast Guard’s first female four-star admiral.

She had previously the commander of the Coast Guard Pacific Area with prior terms as Coast Guard Deputy for Operations, Policy, and Capabilities; commander, of the First Coast Guard District; and commander, of Coast Guard Sector New York.

She remains the Coast Guard's first Gold Ancient Trident, the officer with the longest service record in the Marine Safety Field.

Fagan graduated from the United States Coast Guard Academy in 1985 with a B.S. degree in marine science before earning a Master of Marine Affairs degree from the University of Washington in 2000 and an M.S. degree in national security strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces at the National Defense University in 2008.

Reports indicate she took over as news broke of an investigation into rape and sexual assault in the Coast Guard Academy of which officials had failed to brief Congress.

Fagan apologized to the victims of the sexual assaults and pledged to be more transparent about the agency’s problems.