The rise of political sycophancy

Tiaty Mp William Kamket escorted by DCI officers at Rift Valley Regional Criminal Investigations offices in Nakuru on February 8,2024 .[Kipsang Joseph,Standard]

The country is seeing a growing list of individuals unapologetically defending the Kenya Kwanza Government, despite swearing an oath to defend the Constitution and the people.

Many of these figures are legislators. Others are former staunch critics of the government who once stood against unpopular policies.

Their shift in allegiance has been marked by fervent loyalty, often surpassing that of elected United Democratic Alliance (UDA) representatives. These defenders “see no evil and hear no evil” when it comes to the administration’s actions.

The use of vulgar and unbecoming language, however, by some of the leaders in public and, in the presence of President William Ruto, has left a bitter taste in the mouth of Kenyans.

Key figures in this phenomenon include National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, MPs Farah Maalim (Daadab), Peter Kaluma (Homa Bay Town), John Waluke (Sirisia), William Kamket (Tiaty), Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, George Aladwa (Makadara), Beatrice Elachi (Dagoretti North), Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga), and Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), among others.

Inflammatory remarks

Maalim has drawn criticism for inflammatory remarks, including comments last year targeting protesting youths. In a viral video from July 2023, Maalim claimed he would have “ruthlessly dealt with” Gen Z demonstrators if he were president.

“Children of wealthy business owners, wealthy parents and kids raised on ill-gotten wealth, 80 per cent from one tribe were dropped off in downtown and told to riot and take over State House and Parliament buildings,” he reportedly said.

His remarks, perceived as divisive and incendiary, earned him a summons from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission.

And most recently Maalim spewed unprintable epithets against those he considers President Ruto critics.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has repeatedly affirmed his allegiance, predicting President Ruto’s re-election in 2027 unless Raila Odinga runs.

“I have been to Nyanza, Western, Rift Valley, North Eastern, Coast, Eastern, Central and back to Nairobi this Christmas season. I can now report that President William Ruto will be re-elected in 2027, except if Raila Odinga runs. Kenyans from Nyanza, Western, Rift Valley, North Eastern, Coast, Eastern and Nairobi who are 80 per cent of Kenya’s population will vote for Ruto, if Raila does not run, to diminish tribal hegemony and entitlement by Kikuyus and to remind them that Kenya is far bigger than Mt Kenya.”

He added: “President Ruto must now listen. He must deliberately ensure equitable sharing of national resources and public service appointments across Kenya and secure affirmative action to regions which have been left out since independence. This New Year, the leadership of all Committees in Parliament will also be reviewed to ensure it reflects the face of Kenya.”

Last week, he lashed out at former Information Cabinet Minister, Margaret Ndung’u for declining President William Ruto’s nomination as Ghana High Commissioner to Ghana, citing personal reasons.

“Why beg these entitled Gachagua tribalists with opportunities to serve when we have Kenyans craving such an opportunity? Homa Bay Town has never had an ambassador,” Kaluma said on his X platform.

Similarly, Mbadi was among the senior public officials who defended the President and Raila when the multibillion Adani deal was cancelled.

The CS lauded the President for cancelling the deal after bribery allegations were raised against the Adani group, saying he did not contract Raila who had earlier supported it.

“If someone does not disclose some material facts about themselves, how will we know that they have bribed people elsewhere? It is not just Adani, any other person even if it is a Kenyan and you are found to have been corrupt, you can no longer be allowed to carry on with the said transaction,” he said in November.

Waluke also lauded the President for adopting the broad-based Government saying it has united the country now, more than ever.

“Broad based Government has brought us together; it has done away with tribalism. The President has done a lot of work and can be seen by everyone, only a few cannot see. We welcome you to visit Bungoma again,” he said recently.

“We know that you are born again Christian but at times, put the Bible aside a bit so that people can stop taking advantage of you. Fellow legislators, let us support the President in protecting the country. This is our Government and we are behind it,” he added.

Troubling shift

Junet has also supported broad-based Government lauding the President for ending politics of exclusion and entitlement.

“Mr President, you have brought the people together. You know there are some people who wanted us to remain outside Government for a long time and I do not know why. Now we are in Government and we are not about to leave, we are not going back, there is nowhere else to go,” he said.

On Sunday, Oluoch described how they would oppose Ruto’s remarks while they were in the opposition, but the broad based Government has brought a whole new perspective.

“I’m the biggest beneficiary and happiest about broad-based government. There is something in politics known as health break and I mean that literally for me. We are in broad-based government,” he said, when he attended Sunday service alongside the President on Sunday.

Atandi, who also accompanied the President said: “We want to thank you for your leadership and what you have done for Kenya. We know your leadership is inclusive and will bring good things for this country. Some people are saying you are a one term President but I want to tell you that as long as you are with God and Raila, I do not think you will be one term President. Do not be scared.”

Aladwa told Ruto that ODM Nairobi branch will not pretend about supporting him, even as he urged him to continue pushing for Raila’s AUC bid. “We are in the broad based Government 100 per cent. We have five ODM Cabinet Secretaries in government and we will be there,” said Aladwa.

Elachi dismissed Ruto’s critics and urged them to leave the country if dissatisfied with this administration. “Those coming (foreigners) here say Kenya is a good country, then there are those Kenyans always complaining and they don’t go away. If Kenya is a bad country, why not go elsewhere. If Kenya is bad, what are you doing here? If not, know this is your country and you have nowhere else to go,” said Elachi.

Survival tactics

This wave of loyalty has led analysts to question the motivations behind such staunch support. Advocates like Ishmael Nyaribo have urged leaders to adopt a more respectful and inclusive tone.

“Most of these leaders are frustrated because their promises to the people have not been fulfilled. There is no way I can use a language like that unless I’m in another level of annoyance or frustration,” he said.

Dennis Anyoka, another political analyst, attributed the trend to survival tactics among politicians eager to align themselves with the government.

“There is some panic, and that is why we are hearing some of the utterances. There is a new crop of politicians coming out to outdo those who were there so that they can be seen and perhaps be in good books with the Government,” said Anyoka.

The turn of events is akin to what previously happened in Rift Valley region, which was dominated by politicians who were as controversial as they were charismatic.

Figures such as Wilson Leitich, Joseph Lotodo, and Dixon Kihika Kimani were known for their sharp tongues and abrasive styles.

They were fiercely loyal to the government of the day and went to great lengths to protect the system from perceived critics.

In the early 1990s, Leitich, then a powerful chairman of the Nakuru District Kanu Branch, directed party youth members to stalk proponents of multi-party politics and even threatened to chop off their fingers.

He was particularly irked by those displaying the two-finger salute associated with the original Forum for the Restoration of Democracy.

Now, Kamket seems poised to follow in Leitich’s footsteps.

The Tiaty MP has gained notoriety in recent times for his incendiary remarks, labelling critics of Ruto’s administration as “lazy bones” who cannot remove him from office.

In comments that stirred significant political controversy, Kamket pledged unwavering support for Ruto’s re-election in 2027, asserting that leaders would do whatever it takes to ensure his victory.

He further declared that if critics persisted with their rhetoric, they might even prolong President Ruto’s tenure beyond 2027 if he chose to defend his seat.

“These people can do nothing. You are the President, and you are not going anywhere because there is nothing they can do,” he told a gathering in Kilgoris in the presence of President Ruto.